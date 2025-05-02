FanDuel NBA Promo Offer: See Exclusive Offer for the NBA Playoff Game Today 5/2/25

The NBA Playoffs are in full swing, and FanDuel Sportsbook has plenty of ways to get in on the action. To celebrate today's lone playoff game, FanDuel Sportsbook has an exclusive promotion for ALL customers.

Log in to your FanDuel account to see your exclusive offers for the NBA on TNT games taking place on Friday, May 2nd, 2025!

There is only one NBA game to consider for this boost tonight, but it's a big one. At 9pm ET, the Houston Rockets visit the Golden State Warriors for Game 6 of their first-round series. Golden State owns a 3-2 series lead, but Houston is coming off a monster win the last time out. The Rockets routed the Warriors, 131-116, in Game 5 but are underdogs tonight.

Full Rockets-Warriors odds can be found below, while all NBA odds can be found on FanDuel Sportsbook.

SPREAD MONEYLINE TOTAL @ More odds in Sportsbook Odds not available at this time. Please check back later.

How to Use This FanDuel Promo

Sign up or sign into your FanDuel Sportsbook account. Click the "Claim Now" button to get your exclusive NBA Playoffs Reward. Your Reward may be used on the NBA game taking place on May 2nd, 2025.

There is a maximum wager, bet-type restriction, and odds requirement associated with use of your Reward. Log in for more details.

See full terms and conditions at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Who Can Claim This FanDuel Promo Offer?

The promotion is only open to individuals who are at least 21 years of age (18+ in D.C. & Puerto Rico) and are physically present in Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, the District of Columbia, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana (excluding the following parishes: Caldwell, Catahoula, Franklin, Jackson, LaSalle, Sabine, Union, West Carroll and Winn), Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Puerto Rico, Tennessee, Vermont, Virginia, West Virginia, or Wyoming during the promotion period.

How Long Will This FanDuel Promo Run?

The promotion will end at 2:00 AM ET on May 3rd, 2024.

Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit RG-help.com.

Call 1-888-789-7777 or visit ccpg.org/chat (CT). Hope is here. GamblingHelpLineMA.org or call (800) 327-5050 for 24/7 support (MA). Visit www.mdgamblinghelp.org (MD). Call 1-877-8HOPE-NY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY).

21+ (18+ D.C. & PR) and present in select states (for KS, in affiliation with Kansas Star Casino). If playing causes you financial, family and occupational problems, call the ASSMCA PAS line at 1-800-981-0023 (PR). Opt in req. Min. three-leg parlay req. Bonus issued as non-withdrawable profit boost tokens. Restrictions apply, including any token expiration and max wager amount. See terms at sportsbook.fanduel.com.