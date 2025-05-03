NBA Playoff Predictions, Odds and Betting Lines - May 3
The NBA Playoff slate today, which includes the Los Angeles Clippers taking on the Denver Nuggets, should provide some fireworks.
Don't miss out on all of the NBA action today. We've got the inside scoop on the betting insights you need to know.
Denver Nuggets vs. Los Angeles Clippers
- Projected Favorite: Nuggets (56.68% win probability)
- Spread: Nuggets (-1)
- Total: 206
- Moneyline: Nuggets -118, Clippers +100
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT, truTV, MAX, ALT, FDSSO
All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
