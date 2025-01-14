FanDuel NBA Promo Offer: 30% Profit Boost for Tuesday NBA Games on 1/14/25

The NBA is rolling along, and FanDuel Sportsbook has plenty of ways to get in on the action. Ahead of a seven-game Tuesday slate, FanDuel Sportsbook has a special promotion for ALL customers.

Tuesday features seven NBA games to consider for this NBA Profit Boost, headlined by a Cleveland Cavaliers-Indiana Pacers clash at 7:10pm ET. Cleveland has been the best team in the NBA thus far, boasting a 33-5 record and the third-shortest odds to win the NBA Championship (+750). Indiana has been heating up, however, winning six straight while owning an 11-6 home record.

As of Tuesday morning, the line is Cavaliers -8. The total is set at 232.5 points.

Eligible Games on 1/14/25

Here are the NBA games being played on January 14th with odds, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

Matchup Home Spread Away Moneyline Home Moneyline Over/Under Thunder at 76ers +11.5 -600 +450 218.5 Cavaliers at Pacers +8.0 -330 +265 232.5 Suns at Hawks +4.5 -186 +154 235.5 Pelicans at Bulls -1.5 +102 -120 241.5 Kings at Bucks -2.0 +108 -126 228.5 Nuggets at Mavericks +3.5 -164 +138 233 Nets at Trail Blazers -6.0 +198 -240 218

