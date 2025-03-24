FanDuel NBA Promo Offer: 30% Profit Boost for NBA SGP on 3/24/25

The NBA is rolling along, and FanDuel Sportsbook has plenty of ways to get in on the action. To celebrate an eight-game Monday NBA slate, FanDuel Sportsbook has a special promotion for ALL customers.

All customers get a 30% Profit Boost Token for any 3+ leg Same Game Parlay (SGP) or SGP+ for NBA games taking place on March 24th, 2025!

Monday features eight NBA games to consider for this boost, headlined by a 10:10pm ET clash between the Milwaukee Bucks and Phoenix Suns. Milwaukee is clinging to the 5 seed in the Eastern Conference, while Phoenix is in lockstep for the 10 seed in the West. The Suns have won three straight games, including a double-digit victory over the Eastern Conference-leading Cleveland Cavaliers.

As of Monday afternoon, the line is Suns -3 and the total is set at 223.5 points.

Full Bucks-Suns odds can be found below, while all other NBA odds, can be found on FanDuel Sportsbook.

How to Use This FanDuel Promo

Here's how to claim this promo:

Sign up or sign into your FanDuel Sportsbook account. Click the "Claim Now" button to get your 30% Profit Boost Token. Use the Profit Boost Token on any 3+ leg NBA parlay / SGP / SGP+ for any game taking place on March 24th, 2025.

The final odds of your eligible wager must be +100 or longer to qualify for this promotion. There is a maximum wager associated with use of each Profit Boost Token. Log in for more details.

Payouts from Profit Boost Tokens include boosted winnings and the initial stake. See full terms and conditions on the promotions page.

Eligible NBA Games on 3/24/25

Here are the NBA games being played on March 24th with odds, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

Matchup Home Spread Away Moneyline Home Moneyline Over/Under Raptors at Wizards -1.5 +102 -120 228 Lakers at Magic +4 -176 +148 215 Timberwolves at Pacers -2.5 +110 -130 229 Mavericks at Nets +1 -108 -108 218.5 76ers at Pelicans -6.0 +188 -225 230.5 Bulls at Nuggets -2.0 +116 -136 239 Bucks at Suns -3.0 +124 -146 223.5 View Full Table ChevronDown

Who Can Claim This FanDuel Promo Offer?

The promotion is only open to individuals who are at least 21 years of age (18+ in D.C. & Puerto Rico) and are physically present in Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, the District of Columbia, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana (excluding the following parishes: Caldwell, Catahoula, Franklin, Jackson, LaSalle, Sabine, Union, West Carroll and Winn), Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Puerto Rico, Tennessee, Vermont, Virginia, West Virginia, or Wyoming during the promotion period.

How Long Will This FanDuel Promo Run?

The promotion will end at 2:00 AM ET on March 25th, 2025.

Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit RG-help.com. Call 1-888-789-7777 or visit ccpg.org/chat (CT). Hope is here. GamblingHelpLineMA.org or call (800) 327-5050 for 24/7 support (MA). Visit www.mdgamblinghelp.org (MD). Call 1-877-8HOPE-NY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY).

21+ (18+ D.C. & PR) and present in select states (for KS, in affiliation with Kansas Star Casino). If playing causes you financial, family and occupational problems, call the ASSMCA PAS line at 1-800-981-0023 (PR). Opt in req. Min. three-leg parlay req. Bonus issued as non-withdrawable profit boost tokens. Restrictions apply, including any token expiration and max wager amount. See terms at sportsbook.fanduel.com.