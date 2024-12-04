FanDuel NBA Promo Offer: 25% Profit Boost for NBA Parlays on 12/4/24

The NBA is back, and FanDuel Sportsbook has plenty of ways to get in on the action. To celebrate a loaded Wednesday slate, FanDuel Sportsbook has a special promotion for ALL customers.

All customers get a 25% Profit Boost Token for any 3+ leg parlay / Same Game Parlay (SGP) / SGP+ for NBA games taking place on December 4th, 2024!

Wednesday's action tips off at 7:40pm ET when the Los Angeles Lakers take on the Miami Heat. Both sides have dropped two of their last three games coming in, though LA does boast a better season-long record at 12-9. This will be the first matchup of the season between the interconference foes. Miami took both head-to-head games last season, and they're 2-point favorites tonight. The total is set at 216 as of Wednesday morning.

Lakers-Heat odds can be found below. All NBA odds can be found on FanDuel Sportsbook.

How to Use This FanDuel Promo

Here's how to claim this promo:

Sign up or sign into your FanDuel Sportsbook account. Click the "Claim Now" button to get your 25% Profit Boost Token. Use the Profit Boost Token on any 3+ leg NBA parlay / SGP / SGP+ for any game taking place on December 4th, 2024.

The final odds of your eligible wager must be +100 or longer to qualify for this promotion. There is a maximum wager associated with use of each Profit Boost Token. Log in for more details.

Payouts from Profit Boost Tokens include boosted winnings and the initial stake. See full terms and conditions on the promotions page.

Eligible NBA Games on 12/4/24

Here are the NBA games being played on December 4th with odds, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

Matchup Home Spread Away Moneyline Home Moneyline Over/Under Magic at 76ers +4 -176 +148 209.5 Pistons at Celtics -13.5 +610 -900 221 Lakers at Heat -2.0 +118 -138 216 Pacers at Nets +2 -134 +114 225 Hawks at Bucks -4.0 +148 -176 236 Timberwolves at Clippers +3 -156 +132 213

Who Can Claim This FanDuel Promo Offer?

The promotion is only open to individuals who are at least 21 years of age (18+ in D.C.) and are physically present in Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, the District of Columbia, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana (excluding the following parishes: Caldwell, Catahoula, Franklin, Jackson, LaSalle, Sabine, Union, West Carroll and Winn), Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Vermont, Virginia, West Virginia, or Wyoming during the promotion period.

How Long Will This FanDuel Promo Run?

The promotion will end at 2:00 AM ET on December 5th, 2024.

