FanDuel NBA DFS Picks: Wednesday 4/2/25

NBA DFS Picks for Today

Guards

Top Priorities

James Harden ($9,500) -- While blowout risk is a big concern with the Los Angeles Clippers a 17.5-point favorite, James Harden can go off on the New Orleans Pelicans if he gets his full minutes. Harden went for 55.3 FanDuel points at the Pels on March 11, and he generated 50.1 FanDuel points last time out against the slow-paced Orlando Magic.

Dennis Schroder ($6,200) -- Between injuries and suspensions, the Detroit Pistons are pretty short-handed today. That should result in a bigger role for Dennis Schroder. He's played at least 30 minutes in four of the past five games and has recorded 32.3 and 41.4 FanDuel points in his last two outings. He's a solid play even in a difficult matchup at the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Others to Consider

Jamal Murray ($8,300) -- Jamal Murray sat last night and missed out on a two-OT thriller. Given the extra sessions, it wouldn't surprise me if Nikola Jokic sat today. If that happens and Murray suits up, he's in a superb spot against the San Antonio Spurs, a team that is dead last in defensive rating over the last 15 games.

AJ Johnson ($4,600) -- AJ Johnson continues to be busy for the tanking Washington Wizards. He's scored at least 23.0 FanDuel points in three of his previous five games, and Washington will once again be without a couple key pieces tonight. He's played 36 and 42 minutes in his last two games.

Wings

Top Priorities

Miles Bridges ($8,400) -- Miles Bridges gets a big pace-up matchup against the Indiana Pacers, and he's the clear number-one option on the Charlotte Hornets now that LaMelo Ball is done for the season. Bridges went for 52.0 FanDuel points last time out, and the Pacers have surrendered at least 109 points in four straight games

Pascal Siakam ($7,800) -- A Pascal Siakam-Bridges stack is appealing. The Hornets are 28th in defensive rating over the last 10 games, and while Siakam has been ice cold lately in DFS, this is a great spot for him to bounce back. Plus, there's a chance both Bennedict Mathurin and Myles Turner are out, which would put more on Siakam's plate.

Others to Consider

Ausar Thompson ($6,500) -- On a per-minute basis, Ausar Thompson usually contributes well in rebounding and stocks (steals plus blocks). With Cunningham out, he's getting more minutes and also has added some more real-world scoring, netting at least 14 points in three consecutive games.

Dillon Brooks ($4,900) -- Despite it being a large April slate, there's not a ton of value as of early Wednesday. That makes Dillon Brooks more appealing as we can bank on him to get good minutes (at least 27 in 12 of the past 13 games). A date with the Utah Jazz also helps his outlook.

Bigs

Top Priorities

Domantas Sabonis ($9,700) -- Domantas Sabonis can cook the Wizards. Washington has allowed the fifth-most FanDuel points per game to centers (57.5) over the last 30 games. Sabonis played 39 minutes in his most recent game and should continue to log huge minutes for a Sacramento Kings squad trying to nail down a play-in spot.

Chet Holmgren ($7,500) -- Chet Holmgren is my favorite way to get exposure to OKC's 122.5-point implied total, which is a slate-high mark. Holmgren's stocks upside gives him an enticing ceiling on a nightly basis, and with a few blah DFS outputs lately, he might slip through the cracks.

Others to Consider

Alperen Sengun ($8,900) -- Alperen Sengun can break the slate if the Jazz can keep it competitive versus the Houston Rockets. With Houston a 17.5-point favorite, I'm not sure Utah can keep it close, but Sengun lit them up for 52.9 FanDuel points back on February 22nd.

Alex Sarr ($6,900) -- Alex Sarr is doing a little bit of everything to close out the year, and the Kings have permitted the 5th-most FanDuel points per game to PFs (50.6) over the last 30 games in addition to the 12th-most to Cs (54.6).

