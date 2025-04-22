FanDuel NBA DFS Picks: Tuesday 4/22/25

If you're looking for a fun way to get in on the NBA playoffs, NBA DFS on FanDuel has you covered.

NBA DFS Picks for Today's Playoff Games

Guards

Top Priorities

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander ($11,200) -- Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had his worst statistical output of the season in the Oklahoma City Thunder's lopsided win in Game 1 against the Memphis Grizzlies, which led to him scoring only 30.1 FanDuel points (FDPs). Even though the Thunder are massive favorites at home again in Game 2 and there is certainly blowout risk, SGA can still take advantage of a Grizzlies squad that is first in pace and 25th in free throw rate allowed (26.7%).

Luka Doncic ($10,800) -- We typically don't see Luka Doncic at this low of a salary, and I'm expecting a noteworthy performance for the All-Star guard following a Game 1 defeat to the Minnesota Timberwolves. Doncic provided 37 points and 49.1 FDPs in the series opener for the Los Angeles Lakers, and him notching only one assist in Game 1 is likely an outlier in this series.

Value Plays

Andrew Nembhard ($5,700) -- Andrew Nembhard put together a well-rounded performance in Game 1 against the Milwaukee Bucks, contributing 17 points, 5 assists, and 2 steals en route to 34.3 FDPs in an impressive win for the Indiana Pacers. While we can't always rely on Nembhard to consistently put the ball in the basket, he can make up for it with assists and steals at this salary.

Donte DiVincenzo ($5,100) -- Donte DiVincenzo isn't in the starting five for the Timberwolves, but he gets consistent minutes off the bench and can stuff the stat sheet. DiVincenzo logged 26 FDPs in 24 minutes in the first game of the series versus the Lakers, and with value hard to come by on postseason slates, he stands out in a game that is expected to be competitive.

Wings

Top Priorities

LeBron James ($9,200) -- These tend to be games where LeBron James plays at his very best, and even at 40 years old, he'll need to have a good outing if the Lakers want to avoid falling to 0-2 in the series. At the moment, FanDuel Research's projections have LeBron forecasted for the fourth-most FDPs (45.2) on the slate.

Jalen Williams ($8,600) -- Once again, there is undoubtedly some risk involved with taking the high-salary players from the Thunder due to a potential blowout, but Jalen Williams still notched 45 FDPs in 25 minutes in OKC's 51-point victory in Game 1. During the regular season, the Grizzlies coughed up the eighth-most FDPs per game to SFs (43.0).

Value Plays

Luguentz Dort ($5,400) -- Luguentz Dort was another starter on the Thunder who impressed in limited action in Game 1, finishing with 29.6 FDPs in 21 minutes. After grabbing three steals and knocking down four threes in the series opener against Memphis, Dort should continue to have opportunities in those categories with the Grizzlies ranking 22nd in three-point rate allowed (42.9%) and 17th in steal rate allowed (8.3%).

Rui Hachimura ($5,000) -- Even though Rui Hachimura posted only 17 FDPs in Game 1 against Minnesota, he remains in the starting lineup for Los Angeles, and he received 29 minutes in the series opener. Our projections currently have Hachimura listed as the fourth-best point-per-dollar play (5.2x value) on the slate.

Bigs

Top Priorities

Giannis Antetokounmpo ($11,900) -- It was a one-man wrecking crew for the Bucks in Game 1 versus the Pacers as Giannis Antetokounmpo tallied 55.9 FDPs with 36 points and 12 rebounds while no other starter on Milwaukee finished with 10-plus points. With Damian Lillard getting the green light to make his return to the court, Giannis should have a bit more room to attack the paint versus Indiana in a pivotal contest.

Myles Turner ($7,000) -- Myles Turner was an integral part of the Pacers' win in Game 1 versus the Bucks, concluding the contest with 43 FDPs via 19 points and 5 stocks (steals plus blocks). Along with FanDuel Research's projections having Turner tied for the most blocks (2.2) on the slate, we have him listed as the sixth-best point-per-dollar play (5.2x value).

Value Plays

Santi Aldama ($5,200) -- Recommending Santi Aldama is taking a chance on him getting expanded minutes with rookie Zach Edey struggling to defend on the perimeter and generate easy baskets in the paint for the Grizzlies in Game 1. Being that the Thunder are 30th in three-point rate allowed (45.2%), there's a chance we see Aldama join the starting five instead of Edey in Game 2 to space the floor, making him a worthwhile value option who has PF and C eligibility.

Marvin Bagley ($4,000) -- Although it came in a blowout loss, Marvin Bagley III provided much-needed energy off the bench for Memphis in the series opener, and his efforts could lead to more minutes behind the likes of Aldama, Edey, and Jaren Jackson Jr. Bagley supplied 31 FDPs in only 16 minutes in Game 1, so he could certainly return value if he can get 15 to 20 minutes in a series where he might be a better option than Edey given the pace these games will be played at.

