FanDuel NBA DFS Picks: Tuesday 3/18/25

NBA DFS Picks for Today

Guards

Top Priorities

LaMelo Ball ($9,500) -- The DFS game of the night is the clash between the Charlotte Hornets and Atlanta Hawks. The contest has the slate's highest total (237.5) and second-tightest spread (6.5). Over the last 15 games, point guards are torching the Hawks, with Atlanta giving up the second-most FanDuel points per game to the position (54.1). LaMelo Ball put up 46.9 FanDuel points versus the Hawks three games ago. Our NBA DFS projections have him scoring 48.8 FanDuel points (5.14 per $1,000).

Brandin Podziemski ($5,000) -- After last night's game, Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr said Stephen Curry might get rested today. There's also a chance Brandin Podziemski returns from injury for tonight's matchup with the Milwaukee Bucks. If Steph sits and Podz plays, Podz would be an appealing value target.

Others to Consider

Trae Young ($9,600) -- A Ball-Trae Young stack is definitely in play as Young went for 59.4 FanDuel points against Charlotte a week ago. The Hornets have given up the fifth-most FanDuel points per game to PGs (52.7) over the last 15 games, and we have Young projected for 50.5 FanDuel points (5.26 per $1,000).

Darius Garland ($7,700) -- The Cleveland Cavaliers-Los Angeles Clippers matchup holds a 231.5-point total and 4.0-point spread. The Clips have been bad against PGs of late, permitting the seventh-most FanDuel points per game to the position over the last 15 (51.4).

Wings

Top Priorities

Giannis Antetokounmpo ($11,700) -- Giannis Antetokounmpo is the standout player on the slate in terms of salary, with no one else over $10,500. He makes for a key decision point. Personally, I will probably fade him and use the salary elsewhere, but there's no question he offers the best ceiling on the slate. Our model projects Giannis to produce a slate-leading 52.9 FanDuel points.

Jimmy Butler ($8,100) -- Jimmy Butler would see his outlook improve dramatically if he suits up and Curry sits out. Over a sample of 203 minutes with Steph off the court and Butler on it, Butler boasts a team best 24.8% usage rate and tallies 45.1 FanDuel points per 36 minutes, according to FantasyLabs' on/off tool.

Others to Consider

Jayson Tatum ($10,500) -- With Jaylen Brown out, Jayson Tatum is an enticing pivot off Giannis at the top of the salary pool. But it's not that easy as Tatum is listed as questionable. If he plays, he's a quality option. If he's sidelined, the Boston Celtics will have a lot of shots up for grabs.

DaQuan Jeffries ($4,200) -- DaQuan Jeffries has played at least 31 minutes in four consecutive games, making him a top value target in a friendly date with Atlanta. Our model projects Jeffries for 24.8 FanDuel points (5.90 per $1,000) and ranks him as the top point-per-dollar play as of Tuesday morning.

Bigs

Top Priorities

Kristaps Porzingis ($8,000) -- Brown's absence boosts the outlook for Kristaps Porzingis. If Tatum is also out, it moves KP into elite-play territory tonight against the Brooklyn Nets. Porzingis played 31 minutes last time out -- also against the Nets -- and we have him scoring 40.4 FanDuel points (5.05 per $1,000) in today's rematch.

Ivica Zubac ($8,000) -- The $8,000 salary range offers us a few quality centers. Ivica Zubac draws a tough matchup with the Cleveland Cavaliers, but it's a spot where he should see a lot of run against the Cavs' bigs. Zubac has put up at least 42.3 FanDuel points in four of his last five games.

Others to Consider

Nic Claxton ($6,300) -- Nicolas Claxton is a viable midrange play against the Celtics. Blowout risk is a legit concern with the Nets a 13.5-point 'dog, but Claxton brings good stocks (steals plus blocks) upside to the table.

Quinten Post ($4,200) -- Quinten Post got just eight minutes last night against a Denver Nuggets team that went small sans Nikola Jokic. He should see more action today versus Milwaukee, and our projections have Post scoring 22.3 FanDuel points (5.31 per $1,000), making him a low-salary center to target.

