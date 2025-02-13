FanDuel NBA DFS Picks: Thursday 2/13/24

If you're looking to have some fun this basketball season, NBA DFS on FanDuel has you covered.

NBA DFS Picks for Today

Guards

Top Priorities

James Harden ($9,400) -- With Kawhi Leonard already ruled out for the Los Angeles Clippers on Thursday, James Harden figures to see a bit more usage in a fantastic matchup versus the Utah Jazz. Along with the Jazz giving up the most FanDuel points (FDPs) per game to PGs (54.9), they are 27th in assist rate allowed (65.9%) and 27th in effective field-goal percentage allowed (55.7%).

Kyrie Irving ($9,100) -- In his first two games with Anthony Davis out of the lineup for the Dallas Mavericks, Kyrie Irving has delivered 50-plus FDPs in back-to-back contests, as he'll be heavily relied on to score until the team gets healthy. On the other hand, the Miami Heat have surrendered the fifth-most FDPs per game to PGs (51.9) over their last 15 games.

Jose Alvarado ($5,000) -- The absence of Dejounte Murray has led to Jose Alvarado making three consecutive starts for the New Orleans Pelicans, scoring 29-plus FDPs in two of those outings -- both coming against the Sacramento Kings. Across their last seven games, the Kings have allowed the seventh-most FDPs per game to PGs (52.6).

Others to Consider

Jalen Green ($7,300) -- While Jalen Green has reached 37-plus FDPs just twice in his last seven contests, he's getting consistent minutes and has produced 33-plus FDPs in seven of his last nine outings. Even though the Golden State Warriors aren't the most ideal matchup on paper, they are permitting the fifth-most assists per game (5.6) and fifth-most three-pointers made per game (3.7) to SGs over their last 15 games.

Kris Dunn ($4,100) -- Despite Kris Dunn exiting Wednesday's contest early due to an undisclosed injury, Clippers head coach Ty Lue hinted at Dunn being available for Thursday's bout against the Jazz. After racking up 39.1 FDPs with five steals in 20 minutes on Wednesday, Dunn should thrive versus a Utah squad that is 29th in steal rate allowed (9.5%) -- assuming he's active.

Wings

Top Priorities

Amen Thompson ($9,000) -- Even though Amen Thompson's salary continues to rise, he's been extremely productive in the absence of Fred VanVleet. On a somewhat smaller five-game slate before All-Star break begins, I'm willing to take a chance on Thompson -- who has scored 55-plus FDPs in two of his last six starts -- again on Thursday if I have enough salary to make it work.

Keegan Murray ($5,800) -- We'll also need to find some players to differentiate from others on a five-game slate, and Keegan Murray is a viable choice in the Kings-Pelicans showdown that has the highest total on the slate. Besides Murray likely not having to worry about guarding Zion Williamson, as he typically doesn't play back-to-backs, New Orleans is coughing up the ninth-most FDPs per game to PFs (48.8).

Dillon Brooks ($5,000) -- Considering that Tari Eason has been ruled out for the Houston Rockets, Dillon Brooks is among the wings who should see increased usage in his absence. Brooks has supplied 29-plus FDPs in back-to-back games, and he should see minutes in the mid 30s if he can remain out of foul trouble versus the Warriors.

Others to Consider

Max Christie ($5,700) -- Besides Kyrie, Max Christie might be the most consistent scorer for the Mavs right now amid their long list of injuries. In his first five games with Dallas, Christie has tallied 29-plus FDPs in each of them, and the Heat are ceding the 11th-most FDPs per game to SGs (42.0).

Cam Whitmore ($4,600) -- According to FantasyLab's On/Off tool, Cam Whitmore sees the biggest usage increase (+2.2%) whenever Eason and VanVleet aren't on the court for the Rockets this season. In Houston's most recent game with Eason sidelined against the Toronto Raptors, Whitmore notched 27.7 FDPs in 24 minutes of action.

Bigs

Top Priorities

Domantas Sabonis ($9,600) -- Similar to Murray, Domantas Sabonis should benefit from Zion likely being ruled out on the second leg of a back-to-back, allowing him to exert a bit less energy on the defensive end. Aside from the Pelicans giving up the 2nd-most FDPs per game to Cs (60.2), they are 30th in offensive rebound rate (28.1%), 27th in rim field-goal percentage allowed (65.8%), and 21st in assist rate allowed (64.8%).

Alperen Sengun ($8,600) -- Following a recent three-game absence, Alperen Sengun has posted 42-plus FDPs in four of his last five starts, with the lone miss being in the matchup versus Toronto where he exited after three minutes. Sengun has typically been the highest-salaried player on the Rockets this season, but with that not being the case, this is a good time to buy into his upside.

Naz Reid ($7,400) -- Naz Reid has been nearly an auto-play at around this salary with Julius Randle sidelined for the Minnesota Timberwolves, regardless of the matchup. Reid has logged 37-plus FDPs in five of his last six contests while seeing 35-plus minutes in five of his last six, as well.

Others to Consider

Draymond Green ($6,300) -- While we can't rely on Draymond Green to contribute much in the scoring department, he's been stellar at accruing stocks (steals plus blocks) recently, tallying three-plus stocks in four straight starts. Aside from Draymond putting up 32-plus FDPs in each of his last four outings, the Rockets are permitting the ninth-most FDPs per game to PFs (52.2) over their last seven contests.

Yves Missi ($5,200) -- Assuming Zion is inactive for the Pels, Yves Missi should be primed for more paint-scoring and rebound opportunities against the Kings. While Karlo Matkovic is also viable if Williamson is unavailable, our projections have Missi listed as the fifth-best point-per-dollar play (5.3x value) on the slate.

