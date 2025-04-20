FanDuel NBA DFS Picks: Sunday 4/20/25

If you're looking for a fun way to get in on the NBA playoffs, NBA DFS on FanDuel has you covered.

NBA DFS Picks for Today

Guards

Top Priorities

Stephen Curry ($9,300)

Stephen Curry is Stephen Curry, and he's reminding us of that as the Golden State Warriors have been in must-win mode for two weeks. Curry's topped 30 points and 46 FanDuel points (FDP) in three of his last four games behind a 30.9% usage rate. That's over 10 percentage points clear of the next starter. All season, the Houston Rockets have been a challenging defensive matchup, but the playoffs' youngest team is no lock to carry that success to the postseason.

Donovan Mitchell ($8,800)

This salary is quite low when Donovan Mitchell has topped 42 FDP in six of his last seven, and that should only rise. A fairly young Cleveland Cavaliers squad leaned on him for a 33.2% usage rate last postseason, and Spida's topped 35 points on 11 separate occasions in his playoff career. A Miami Heat squad that was below-average in 3PA allowed per game (37.9) is a workable matchup for him.

Value Plays

Jrue Holiday ($5,900)

Jrue Holiday's entire season has been about reaching this point as he aims for a third Larry O'Brien Trophy. Now that he's here, I'm expecting 30-plus minutes after his lowest minutes average (30.2) since 2015-16 when he was coming off the bench. FanDuel getting ahead of the rise by increasing his salary after a median of $5,200 this season is all I need to know.

Cason Wallace ($5,200)

Like many Oklahoma City Thunder options, Cason Wallace sat the final three games in the regular season. I'd presume the elite perimeter defender is OKC's first choice in the backcourt next to Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, and he's the end of the line for 30-minute roles at guard. The Memphis Grizzlies gave up 40.5 3PA per game in the Play-In, so he should have catch-and-shoot opportunities.

Wings

Top Priorities

Franz Wagner ($8,700)

Liking the Orlando Magic to cover a lofty 13.5-point spread in today's best NBA bets, they'll have to get production from somewhere. Franz Wagner could introduce himself to a national audience today. The wing's breakout campaign included 9 different trips north of 50 FDPs, and his minutes should rise above a 33.4 average as the playoffs start. Quietly, Wagner's 31.7% usage rate was 11th among all NBA players averaging at least 30.0 minutes per game.

Jaylen Brown ($8,000)

Jaylen Brown missed 7 of the Boston Celtics' last 14 games due to a bruised knee that required an injection, so many will likely cross him off. I'm not sure. The absence reduced his salary dramatically when he posted 37.5 FDP per 36 minutes last postseason behind an elevated usage rate (28.4%). Small forward is a good spot to punt to value plays, but J.B. is my second-favorite option up here.

Value Plays

Dillon Brooks ($5,000)

The double-edged sword of Dillon Brooks is weighing a potential ejection with the 24 points and 30.6 FDP he dropped on these same Warriors just two weeks ago. There's no doubt he's a "spot" player, and a raucous crowd for Game 1 against Draymond Green is likely to produce fireworks -- good or bad.

Moses Moody ($4,500)

Even having watched both Play-In games in full, it's sort of amazing Moses Moody logged 31.5 minutes per game in them. The talented wing has a tendency to fade in Steph Curry and Jimmy Butler's wake, but he's seeing a lot of court time. I feel better about him than choosing which Miami Heat option is in Erik Spolestra's favor today.

Bigs

Top Priorities

Alperen Sengun ($8,900)

How can the Warriors stop Alperen Sengun? The downside of their "small ball" unit comes on the defensive glass, where Zach Edey snatched 17 rebounds in the Play-In. Sengun's also less susceptible to their top-10 defense in paint points (45.6) and second-chance points (12.5) per game since the Butler deal considering his passing ability. He averaged 49.8 FDP per 36 minutes against the Dubs this season.

Chet Holmgren ($7,500)

I get it. The Thunder's 121.5-point team total is gigantic, and there's a good chance Gilgeous-Alexander soaks up a ton of those. OKC earned the West's 1 seed thanks to their depth, though, and I'm wondering if this interior Memphis matchup brings out the best in Chet Holmgren. Jimmy Butler and Anthony Davis averaged 39.0 points per game in the Play-In from the power forward spot, and Holmgren's outside shot is better than both's.

Value Plays

Santi Aldama ($5,400)

The aforementioned Edey lit the Play-In on fire, but Santi Aldama has the chance for additional minutes if the Thunder shift small in Game 1. Much of the value tier at big is deciding between timeshares, so it helps that -- even without outstanding performances -- Aldama's averaged 27.5 minutes per game in a postseason setting already. Plus, Memphis-OKC's game total (230.5) smashes the other three and should be a tiebreaker among all players.

Wendell Carter Jr. ($5,200)

Orlando took a while to get to Wendell Carter Jr. in last year's one-and-done playoff series, but the options are fewer in number this season. He topped 33 minutes in each of the Magic's final three games last postseason, and he played 26 in a blowout to Jonathan Isaac's 18 -- and Isaac isn't a true center. Assuming he can avoid foul trouble opposite Kristaps Porzingis, the former Blue Devil is an intriguing pivot off Sengun at the pivot.

