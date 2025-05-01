Could La Cara Compete With Good Cheer to Win the 2025 Kentucky Oaks?

Friday's 2025 Kentucky Oaks at Churchill Downs has a clear favorite.

Good Cheer is 6-5 on the morning line, well clear of the field.

Could La Cara at 6-1 give Good Cheer a run for her money?

FanDuel TV's Christina Blacker joined Jim Sannes on the Covering the Spread podcast this week to discuss her view of La Cara and why she thinks she could be a legitimate contender for the win.

You can find more of Christina's insights by checking out the full Kentucky Oaks preview or her predictions for the 2025 Kentucky Derby on FanDuel's YouTube page. Both shows are also available on the Covering the Spread podcast feed on Apple or Spotify.

New to FanDuel Racing? Place your first bet up to $500 and get it back in Racing Bonus if it doesn’t win! Valid in participating states. See here for full terms and conditions. Head over to FanDuel Racing to see all of today’s horse racing odds.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.