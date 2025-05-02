Warriors vs. Rockets NBA Playoffs Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for May 2

Warriors vs. Rockets Game Info

Date: Friday, May 2, 2025

Friday, May 2, 2025 Time: 9 p.m. ET

9 p.m. ET Venue: Chase Center -- San Francisco, California

Chase Center -- San Francisco, California Coverage: ESPN, NBCS-BA, and SCHN

The Golden State Warriors are 5.5-point favorites in a decisive Game 6 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs against the Houston Rockets at Chase Center on Friday, beginning at 9 p.m. ET on ESPN, NBCS-BA, and SCHN. The Warriors have a 3-2 series lead. The matchup has an over/under set at 207 points.

Warriors vs. Rockets Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Warriors -5.5 207 -235 +194

Warriors vs. Rockets Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Warriors win (54.1%)

Warriors vs. Rockets Betting Trends

The Warriors are 41-38-3 against the spread this season.

The Rockets are 43-38-1 against the spread this season.

Games involving the Warriors have hit the over 41 times this season.

Rockets games this season have gone over the point total 45 times in 82 opportunities (54.9%).

Against the spread, Golden State has fared worse at home, covering 18 times in 41 home games, and 23 times in 41 road games.

The Warriors have exceeded the over/under in 20 of 41 home games (48.8%). They've done better in away games, going over the total in 21 of 41 matchups (51.2%).

Houston has performed better against the spread away (22-19-0) than at home (21-19-1) this season.

Rockets games have gone above the over/under less often at home (20 times out of 41) than on the road (25 of 41) this season.

Warriors Leaders

Stephen Curry is averaging 24.5 points, 4.4 boards and 6 assists. Defensively, he averages 1.1 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

Jimmy Butler's numbers on the season are 17.5 points, 5.4 boards and 5.4 assists per contest, shooting 50.4% from the field.

Draymond Green averages 9 points, 6.1 rebounds and 5.6 assists, shooting 42.4% from the floor and 32.5% from beyond the arc, with 1.2 made treys per game.

Brandin Podziemski is averaging 11.7 points, 3.4 assists and 5.1 rebounds.

Buddy Hield averages 11.1 points, 3.2 rebounds and 1.6 assists, shooting 41.7% from the floor and 37% from downtown, with 2.5 made 3-pointers per contest.

Rockets Leaders

Alperen Sengun averages 19.1 points, 10.3 rebounds and 4.9 assists. He is also sinking 49.6% of his shots from the field.

Per game, Jalen Green gives the Rockets 21 points, 4.6 boards and 3.4 assists. He also averages 0.9 steals and 0.3 blocks.

Per game, Amen Thompson gives the Rockets 14.1 points, 8.2 rebounds and 3.8 assists, plus 1.4 steals and 1.3 blocks.

The Rockets are receiving 14.1 points, 3.7 rebounds and 5.6 assists per game from Fred VanVleet.

Per game, Dillon Brooks provides the Rockets 14 points, 3.7 boards and 1.7 assists, plus 0.8 steals and 0.2 blocks.

