3 Best NBA Bets and Player Props for Knicks vs. Pistons in Game 6 of the Playoffs

The NBA playoffs are here, and even within a single game, betting markets are abundant.

You can bet traditional markets like the spread or the total, but we've also got tons of player-prop markets to sift through.

Which bets stand out today as the New York Knicks face the Detroit Pistons in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Playoffs?

Let's dig into the best bets in FanDuel Sportsbook's NBA betting odds, utilizing FanDuel Research's NBA projections to try to find value.

Knicks at Pistons Game 6 Betting Picks

Can Josh Hart pepper the stat sheet in a potential series-clinching Game 6?

Hart has logged 26, 22, 26, 29, and 28 combined points, rebounds, and assists (PRA) this series. So, despite foul trouble holding him to under 40 minutes in two games, he's managed at least 26 PRA in all but one contest.

If he stays out of foul trouble tonight, he figures to log a series-high in minutes considering the Knicks have an opportunity to advance to the second round with a win. That's especially true with New York's bench proving less reliable than desired as of late.

Hart is netting a whopping 19.8 rebound chances per game in this series. He's converting only 8.4 real rebounds to the stat sheet, suggesting he is due to rack up a few more boards. He's also logging 9.4 potential assists -- up from 6.2 real assists.

To add, Hart could be inspired to shoot one or two more threes than normal since he has gone 6 for 13 from downtown these playoffs. I'm good to bite on these +102 odds.

Cade Cunningham earned 18, 15, 18, 20 and 16 combined rebounds and assists (RA) from Game 1 to 5.

On top of already putting up numbers that have us intrigued by these +102 odds, Cade is leaving some extra meat on the bone this series.

He's averaging 18.4 potential assists compared to 8.8 real assists. He's seeing a ton of dime opportunities but hasn't been able to capitalize at a normal rate due to poor shooting by his teammates. In fact, Cunningham is notching 10.8 adjusted assists per game. Not only could he have a few more assists coming his way tonight, but he's also picking up 13.6 rebound chances per game.

A home game should help Cade's output, too. He averaged 1.2 more RA at home than on the road this campaign and notched 18 and 20 RA in the two home games this series.

Detroit's late-season addition of Dennis Schroder has proved valuable when it matters most. He's averaging 13.2 points per game this series, adding in 14, 18, and 20 points in three of his last four.

Since joining the Pistons, Schroder has scored over 10.5 points in 17 out of 24 games where he played at least 20 minutes. That 70.8% hit rate puts me on his points prop at +102 odds, which imply only a 49.5% probability.

Dennis Schroder - Points New York Knicks May 1 11:36pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

It's typical for role players to have increased success at home, and Schroder is no exception. He shot threes at a 35.3% clip in Detroit during the regular season -- way up from 25.5% on the road. It's been the same story these playoffs, with Schroder going 4 for 6 from downtown at Little Caesars Arena.

Our NBA projections forecast Schroder to tally 11.0 points tonight.

Get a 30% Profit Boost to use on a 3+ leg parlay or SGP wager on ANY sports game or event taking place on May 1st, 2025! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Looking for the latest NBA odds? Head over to FanDuel Sportsbook and check out all of the NBA betting options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author’s advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.

