FanDuel NBA DFS Picks: Sunday 3/2/25

NBA DFS Picks for Today

Guards

Top Priorities

CJ McCollum ($7,400)

Wagering the New Orleans Pelicans' team total in today's NBA best bets, I'd be remiss to not include C.J. McCollum here.

The tanking Utah Jazz have an abysmal 118.1 defensive rating (DRTG) in their last 10 games, and they're allowed the very most FanDuel points (FDP) per game to opposing point guards this season (54.2).

McCollum's done some of that damage, averaging 35.5 points, 6.5 rebounds, and 4.0 assists in two prior meetings with Utah. Sheesh.

I'm not sure I have those high of hopes with Zion Williamson back in the fold, but he's a great piece to a game stack between two top-10 paces and bottom-10 DRTGs for the season.

Davion Mitchell ($4,300)

"Heat Culture" might be in the midst of unlocking Davion Mitchell.

The former No. 9 overall pick is well known for his clamps, but the Miami Heat have let him run wild in the team's starting point guard spot, and he's started to deliver as a nice complement to Tyler Herro. He's posted at least 28 FDP in consecutive games.

His minutes are too strong for this low salary, averaging 32.8 per game since coming over via trade.

FanDuel Research's NBA DFS projections expect 23.1 FDP in 34.0 minutes for him Sunday against the New York Knicks. That might be fairly conservative as he's really starting to find his footing.

Others to Consider

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander ($11,500)

The story with the soon-to-be MVP is always competitiveness rather than production. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's status as a 13.0-point favorite on the road isn't for me, but Chet Holmgren (foot) is out, and the San Antonio Spurs are a more forgiving matchup without Victor Wembanyama.

Gabe Vincent ($3,900)

There's no team on the slate impacted by injury like the Los Angeles Lakers. Their stars are questionable with Austin Reaves (calf) and Rui Hachimura (knee) doubtful or worse. Punt-level options like Gabe Vincent might end up with a ton of minutes and usage on their plate.

Wings

Top Priorities

Kawhi Leonard ($7,900)

Topping 40 FDP in three of his last four games, this could be the last time we see Kawhi Leonard below $8,000 for the rest of the season.

Leonard's fully up to speed now. He's eclipsed 31 minutes in six straight contests out of the break, including 38 against tonight's same opponent, the Lakers, on Friday. The guy who averaged 44.6 FDP per 36 minutes last season might be back.

I'm not expecting this matchup to be tough opposite a hobbled L.A. team. Hachimura and Reaves are sizable blows to a defense that, otherwise, has a league-best 102.4 DRTG since the break.

FDR projects Leonard for 40.0 FDP in 34.0 minutes tonight. The Los Angeles Clippers are just 1-4 since the break, so blowout risk even if the Lakers' key stars sit is pretty minimal.

Dorian Finney-Smith ($4,200)

The Lake Show's recent hot stretch makes you wonder if they'll punt tonight's game with the bigger picture in mind.

Luka Doncic (calf) and LeBron James (foot) are questionable as mentioned, and both sitting would be pretty perilous to L.A.'s chances to defend their rivalry belt opposite the Clippers -- but great news for value-seekers in DFS.

Dorian Finney-Smith projects well now due to the Hachimura news, so he's worth a shout even if those guys end up playing. He's never a high-usage option, but he has topped 19 FDP in four of his last six and could see a slight boost.

Keep an eye out for Dalton Knecht ($3,800) and Cam Reddish ($3,500) in the projections as more offensive-minded options if Luka or LeBron end up needing the night off.

Others to Consider

Paolo Banchero ($8,600)

There are contrarian paths on this five-gamer, including Paolo Banchero opposite a Toronto Raptors team with a 116.2 DRTG on the road this year. Banchero popped for 41 real-life points in his last outing, showing this salary might be too low for the scoring upside behind a 34.4% usage rate.

Nickeil Alexander-Walker ($4,900)

The best game on the slate might be the Minnesota Timberwolves visiting the Phoenix Suns, but it involves a ton of question marks as of midday on Sunday. Anthony Edwards (foot) and Julius Randle (groin) are questionable, and Nickeil Alexander-Walker would be among those getting a boost in shots if both sit.

Bigs

Top Priorities

Isaiah Hartenstein ($7,100)

As mentioned, Chet Holmgren is out tonight, launching Isaiah Hartenstein into a floor condition that he's dominated.

With Chet on the pine, Hartenstein has posted 44.6 FDP per 36 minutes. Obviously, that's the gap between a power forward role and the lone big on the floor as 6'5" Jalen Williams slides to the four.

That extreme production is why I prefer the center to SGA with blowout risk looming for both. Plus, the Spurs have been a mess inside since Wembanyama's exit, allowing the most paint points (59.0) and second-chance points (17.2) per game across the NBA in the six contests without him.

Our projections forecast 33.4 FDP in 30.0 minutes, which does show off the floor if he indeed doesn't get a full night's work. If this stays close on the road, watch out.

Kyle Filipowski ($5,100)

Taking darts at Kyle Filipowski all season when John Collins (back) has sat, it brings a smile to my face to see him freed entirely.

The 6'11" big man is Utah's lone option at center tonight with Walker Kessler (rest) also sitting with what I've dubbed the "Cooper Flagg flu". That was also the case on Monday, and Filipowski responded with 20 points, 11 rebounds, and 47.7 FDP in 36 minutes.

It's not like the New Orleans Pelicans are a brutal matchup, either. They're bottom five in points (19.5) and rebounds (21.7) per game allowed to centers.

He's the best value play on the slate by a mile without much risk. On Monday, no other player above 6'6" saw playing time for Utah.

Others to Consider

Julius Randle ($6,600)

The best-case scenario in DFS for Julius Randle is that he ends a 13-game absence tonight while Ant Edwards sits through his questionable listing. Rudy Gobert (back) is also out for Minny. They've been cautious with Randle's return, so I'm expecting a decently full return when he finally sees the floor -- which could be tonight opposite Phoenix's awful D.

Jaxson Hayes ($4,300)

Finally unlisted on the injury report, Jaxson Hayes might encroach a 30-plus-minute role on Sunday. Without Hachimura, L.A. lost a quality option for the small-ball lineup that was used to send Hayes to the bench.

