FanDuel NBA DFS Picks: Sunday 3/16/25

NBA DFS Picks for Today

Guards

Top Priorities

Scoot Henderson ($5,500)

The Scoot Henderson Show might invade "The Six" tonight.

Henderson's coming off a 30-point effort against the New York Knicks on Thursday where Anfernee Simons (hand) was unable to assume his normal workload. Simons is questionable tonight, which could slot the former No. 2 pick into the Portland Trail Blazers' starting point guard spot.

He's, predictably, fared well with Simons off the floor this season, amassing 35.6 FDP per 36 minutes in that floor condition. The opposing Toronto Raptors have allowed the 12th-most FanDuel points (FDP) per game to opposing point guards (49.2), as well.

Scoot is already showing well in our NBA DFS projections at 30.5 FDP. That'll only climb if Simons is unable to go Sunday.

Donte DiVincenzo ($5,400)

At last, Donte DiVincenzo is giving the Minnesota Timberwolves the point guard option they were hoping to acquire.

DiVincenzo has topped 27 FDP in seven of nine games since returning from a hand injury, which is a phenomenal hit rate for this salary. He's occupied just a 17.9% usage rate in this time, showing flexibility to accrue fantasy points beyond just scoring.

Minnesota's hefty 123.5-point total is a product of poor expected defense from the Utah Jazz. Racing toward Cooper Flagg, Utah has an abysmal 117.2 defensive rating (DRTG) this month while playing at the fastest pace in the NBA (105.8 in March).

The "Big Ragu" is projected for 32.0 FDP in tonight's home contest.

Others to Consider

Trae Young ($9,600)

I loved the Atlanta Hawks-Brooklyn Nets game to go over its total in today's NBA best bets, so I'd be remiss to not mull rostering its brightest star. Trae Young has topped 45 FDP in five of his last seven as the Hawks operate without Jalen Johnson (shoulder) on the way in, and Brooklyn's 121.3 DRTG this month stinks.

Isaiah Joe ($4,100)

We're expecting Jalen Williams (hip) to sit again for the Oklahoma City Thunder on a back-to-back, and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is no sure thing, either. That would open the board for plenty of options, including Isaiah Joe. The sharpshooter logged 33 minutes on Saturday.

Wings

Top Priorities

Kyle Kuzma ($5,800)

Sure, I'll donate behind Kyle Kuzma again.

Perhaps Kuzma will be needed more in a matchup with an OKC defense that tries to take away top options. His usage rate in March (17.1%) is poor relative to the high 20s we saw with the Washington Wizards, yet it's still third-best among Bucks starters. This offense just flows through Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard at most points.

There's no doubt that Kuz checks the game environment box here. The Thunder and Milwaukee Bucks are top-10 squads in pace, and this game's 232.5-point total is beefy.

Reluctantly, Kuzma's name is still a good click at this salary. He's seen 32.1 minutes per game in March, and we've got him projected for 33.0 FDP -- and 33.1 minutes -- in tonight's battle.

Keon Johnson ($5,200)

Cameron Thomas' missed contest Saturday was no blip on the radar.

Thomas was announced done for the year with a hamstring tear, thrusting Keon Johnson back into the starting shooting guard spot.

The former G-League product has manned it well when called upon. Johnson has enjoyed a 22.3% usage rate with Thomas off the floor this season, pouring in 31.0 FDP per 36 minutes.

It'll only help him that the Hawks have allowed the sixth-most FDP per game to shooting guards (43.6) with Dyson Daniels usually clamping the floor general.

FDR projects Johnson for 27.9 FDP in 30.0 minutes tonight. Ziaire Williams ($5,000) and Tyrese Martin ($4,100) will also get a boost.

Others to Consider

Scottie Barnes ($9,200)

RJ Barrett (illness) is questionable, and a night off for him is Scottie Barnes' path to upside opposite the Blazers. Barnes has only posted 46.2 FDP per 36 minutes this season overall, but that rate is 48.1 with the Canadian off the floor.

Alex Caruso ($4,500)

Luguentz Dort (hip) is a question mark for the Thunder tonight, and Aaron Wiggins (illness) is already out. They're running out of bodies to keep Alex Caruso off the floor. "The Bald Mamba" is a risky fade in a full role thanks to 4.3 stocks (steals and blocks) per 36.

Bigs

Top Priorities

Chet Holmgren ($8,000)

Chet Holmgren got the night off on Saturday, which seems to be a wise move given the Thunder's myriad of injuries on Sunday.

Holmgren is, quietly, one of the largest beneficiaries of Williams and Dort exiting the backcourt. He's averaged 45.9 FDP per 36 minutes with those two off the floor.

Milwaukee's tendency to play a big next to Giannis Antetokounmpo will only exacerbate the need for him and Isaiah Hartenstein ($6,800) on the floor together, as well.

Recently gaining forward eligibility goes a long way to making a case for Chet on FanDuel. We've got him projected for 40.2 FDP tonight, and that could soar if something weird happens to SGA on a back-to-back.

Walker Kessler ($7,300)

Unlike several Utah starters, Walker Kessler at least seems to play when he plays.

Kessler has topped 31 minutes in 12 of his last 16 contests, and that is the expectation as he's off the injury report tonight. Minnesota's size probably left the Jazz with an option of playing him or losing by 40.

The most substantial floor situation change for him is John Collins' presence, and Collins (ankle) won't play tonight. The former Auburn center has dominated to the tune of 43.0 FDP per 36 minutes with J.C. off the hardwood.

FanDuel Research projects Kessler for 35.2 FDP in 31.0 minutes tonight, which is right in the window of playing time we should expect if this game stays even remotely competitive.

Others to Consider

Giannis Antetokounmpo ($11,400)

A star as productive as Giannis is hard to ignore on a four-game slate. It's just not a supremely ripe spot for him against a Thunder team with a 112.1 DRTG this month. However, "The Greek Freak" has averaged 29.0 points and 16.9 rebounds in his last five meetings with OKC, and Dort's absence should help.

Donovan Clingan ($6,000)

In tournaments, don't ignore Donovan Clingan's last two games. He's played at least 31 minutes in both. If Portland is committing to the center down the stretch, his 41.2 FDP per 36 minutes will make noise in fantasy basketball.

