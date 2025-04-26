FanDuel NBA DFS Picks: Saturday 4/26/25

If you're looking for a fun way to get in on the NBA playoffs, NBA DFS on FanDuel has you covered.

NBA DFS Picks for Today's Playoff Games

Guards

Top Priorities

Donovan Mitchell ($8,800)

This could easily be Stephen Curry depending on which of he and Donovan Mitchell are missing their "Robin". Darius Garland (toe) is questionable for Game 3 in a series the Cleveland Cavaliers have largely controlled, so I think he's just a bit more likely to sit than Jimmy Butler (tailbone). Mitchell averages 47.9 FanDuel points (FDP) per 36 minutes with Garland off the floor and has topped 48 FDP in both games against the Miami Heat thus far.

Jamal Murray ($7,500)

It's do or die for the Denver Nuggets in L.A. for Game 3, and they're going into battle a bit shorthanded. Russell Westbrook (foot) and Michael Porter Jr. (shoulder) are both extremely dicey to play tonight, which should thrust a ton of opportunities toward the Nikola Jokic-Jamal Murray pick-and-roll. Murray (29.5 FDP on Thursday) likely would have topped 35 FDP in three straight games if not for a blowout in Game 3, and he's paced for 42 regulation minutes in every contest.

Value Plays

Brandon Podziemski ($6,000)

Brandin Podziemski was among those who short-circuited in the Golden State Warriors' convincing Game 2 loss. He played just 14 minutes and didn't score -- even with Butler's early exit. He's a dicey value play, but Steve Kerr could ride the hot hand if the starter gets out of the gates quicker. Everyone is so chalky in playoff NBA DFS; he's exactly the type of high-variance player to lean into in tournaments.

Scottie Pippen Jr. ($5,600)

Here is said chalkiness. Ja Morant (hip) is doubtful for Game 4 in a series the Memphis Grizzlies have very clearly told us they're not going to win. Scotty Pippen Jr. should shift to the point guard spot, and he's averaged 42.1 FDP per 36 with Ja off the floor. Importantly given a 15-point spread, he's seen some blowout run in this series, so don't expect a lopsided outcome to be why he'd fail.

Wings

Top Priorities

Kawhi Leonard ($8,700)

With so many stars likely to be missing fellow key starters, it feels a bit gluttonous to go back to the Kawhi Leonard well, but FanDuel just hasn't caught up to where his salary should be. Leonard has topped 38 regulation minutes in five of the Los Angeles Clippers' last six, and he's paced at 41.7 FDP per 36 minutes. Throw in getting to face the only bottom-10 defense in the playoffs, and we could see a cyborg-like effort again in a closer affair.

Desmond Bane ($7,800)

Desmond Bane is a good play with Morant off the floor, but don't confuse him for a must. Bane paces at 44.2 FDP per 36 minutes, which has to be a total in doubt given this game's projected lopsided outcome. More concerningly, Bane's usage rate climbs just 1.3 percentage points in this floor condition, which is only the seventh-largest on Memphis as additional context. He might actually benefit more from Morant's ability to drive and kick.

Value Plays

Norman Powell ($5,400)

This is a very strange salary for a guy that has topped 35 FDP on 24 different occasions this season, is in a full-time role, and gets to play the worst remaining defense as Leonard does. Norman Powell's shooting slump in Denver officially ended with a 58.3 FG% in Game 3, but I'm not sure we've seen how hot the oven can get to this point.

Christian Braun ($5,100)

If Westbrook and/or Porter Jr. sit for the Nuggets, it provides clarity for Christian Braun above all. He'll be in the closing five regardless of performance, which might take some nerves off a three-point shot that is going in at just a 14.3% rate to start this series. He's the end of the line for a true full-time role at small forward.

Bigs

Top Priorities

Alperen Sengun ($8,600)

I'm passing up Nikola Jokic today. A brutal pace and defensive matchup against the Clippers has led to consecutive efforts under 60 FDP, and true value plays still aren't great even if some of this injury news comes home to roost. Alperen Sengun is a high-performing pivot off of him, surpassing 42 FDP in both games against the Dubs so far. That'll continue against a team allowing the third-most rebounds per game to centers this season (16.4).

Jaren Jackson Jr. ($7,400)

Jaren Jackson Jr. has a tendency to wilt in the postseason, but the reward could be great today if Memphis hangs tight. From a scoring perspective, he hasn't totally melted in this postseason with three of five games north of 22 real-life points. Trip morphs into a five-digit player when Morant is off the floor, averaging 49.3 FDP per 36 minutes. I'm willing to take the chance with minimal value.

Value Plays

Aaron Gordon ($5,800)

It's plausible Aaron Gordon's calf is giving out. He was first one to the bench as Game 3 was no longer in doubt and reportedly "can barely jump right now". No decision to roster a player is stressing me out more than Gordon; he posted 33.1 FDP per 36 minutes with Westbrook and Porter Jr. off the floor this season but just might not have it.

Santi Aldama ($4,900)

Memphis' offense has been otherworldly inefficient, but they have figured out they can't play Zach Edey much in this series. Santi Aldama has benefitted, logging 31-plus minutes in consecutive games. Even if the Grizz get smacked again, Morant's injury creates a pretty darn good floor for the Spaniard. He posted 42.5 FDP per 36 minutes with Ja off the floor this season.

