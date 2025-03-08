FanDuel NBA DFS Picks: Saturday 3/8/25

If you're looking to have some fun this basketball season, NBA DFS on FanDuel has you covered.

NBA DFS Picks for Today

Guards

Top Priorities

Tyrese Haliburton ($9,200)

There's little doubt about the game of the day in NBA DFS. A 245.5-point total between the Indiana Pacers and Atlanta Hawks sticks out like a sore thumb.

Parts from Indiana attract us significantly more given the Hawks' 119.8 defensive rating (DRTG) and 102.7 pace over their last 10 games. They're a factory for points playing their worst D of the season, which speaks volumes already having surrendered the eighth-most FanDuel points (FDP) per game to opposing point guards (49.8).

Tyrese Haliburton's ability to score and dish is a perfect fit, and he's chewed up Atlanta for 19.8 points and 13.0 assists per game in his last five meetings with them.

FanDuel Research's NBA DFS projections expect a healthy 44.8 FDP from Hali in this projected shootout.

Tre Jones ($5,100)

Doing their best to transform into the 2022-23 San Antonio Spurs, the Chicago Bulls are now giving substantial minutes to Tre Jones.

Jones has topped 30 minutes -- and 33 FDP -- in consecutive games starting for Chicago. We know that Jones can be a productive player given time on the floor, per his rate of 33.7 FDP per 36 minutes a year ago before the Spurs overhauled their backcourt.

Chicago's matchup with the Miami Heat isn't ideal, but a rash of injuries has led to Miami posting just a 113.3 DRTG in their last 10 games. That's not too scary.

We've got Jones projected for 29.0 FDP. I certainly prefer him as a value plug to guessing which Toronto Raptors guard has the hot hand.

Others to Consider

Jordan Poole ($7,300)

Jordan Poole (elbow) is questionable to return for the Washington Wizards tonight, and an upper-body ailment shouldn't lead to a minutes limit tonight. He's an intriguing buy-low candidate against a Toronto squad allowing the 12th-most FDP per game to opposing point guards.

Davion Mitchell ($4,600)

Without a doubt, Davion Mitchell is a better value plug than Jones in the same game given his easier matchup. He's just not as interesting to write up. Production inconsistencies aside, his 34.0 minutes per game in March is too much playing time to pass up against the Bulls' leaky D.

Wings

Top Priorities

Scottie Barnes ($9,000)

Though RJ Barrett returns from a day off tonight, Toronto still has enough injury news to love Scottie Barnes as a stat-stuffer against the Wiz.

Immanuel Quickley (rest) and Ochai Agbaji (knee) are already out for the tanking squad, and Barnes has posted 45.7 FDP per 36 minutes in a vacuum with those two off the floor.

Then, let's discuss matchup upgrades. They're obviously present opposite a Washington squad that's 4th in pace, 28th in DRTG, and 30th in FDP per game allowed to power forwards -- even in Barnes' role is more of a point guard.

Barnes put up 57.4 FDP on Friday with a skeleton crew. While Barrett being back hurts some of the scoring upside, a five-digit salary in this matchup would have been more than fair.

Zaccharie Risacher ($4,700)

This season has been a grave disappointment for last year's No. 1 pick.

Zaccharie Risacher hasn't quite delivered on recent added opportunity. Atlanta shipped out pieces at the deadline to get him more court time, and he's responded with fewer than 20 FDPs in six of his last seven games -- despite seeing 27.6 minutes per game in them.

I can't quit him here.

In the game of the day, Caris LeVert (knee) could be one more option off the floor at wing for the Hawks. At this salary, the lanky forward could top 30 minutes in this environment? Yes, please.

It's not like we haven't seen upside. He's topped 30 FDP eight times this season. Could a ninth time be in the cards in this barnburner?

Others to Consider

Amen Thompson ($8,300)

Fred VanVleet (ankle)'s absence is a boon to most surrounding Houston Rockets on this slate. It just hurts a bit the New Orleans Pelicans have been more stingy on the defensive end of late, but Amen Thompson is always capable of a crooked number of FDP.

Kyle Kuzma ($6,300)

The matchup for Kyle Kuzma doesn't get much worse than the Orlando Magic, but he's still undersalaried here. We've got him projected for 32.4 FDP, and he's averaged 30.1 per 36 minutes with Bobby Portis (suspension) off the floor in a near-40-minute role.

Bigs

Top Priorities

Alperen Sengun ($8,900)

If there's a place to target VanVleet's re-aggravation of an ankle issue, it's with Alperen Sengun inside.

New Orleans' center problem still hasn't been solved on the defensive end with Kelly Olynyk in town -- nor was it ever going to be. The Pels have ceded the fifth-most points (24.2) and most rebounds (17.6) to opposing centers this season.

Sengun's production ticks up to 22.2 points, 12.5 rebounds, and 5.6 assists per 36 minutes with VanVleet off the floor, wrapping into 48.0 FDP per 36 minutes in that floor condition.

FDR projects Sengun for 46.7 FDP on Saturday. He's an easy choice on an iffy slate for studs.

Draymond Green ($6,200)

Targeting the under for Detroit Pistons-Golden State Warriors in today's best NBA bets won't hurt Draymond Green's outlook.

Green might benefit from a few more clanks from his hometown squad when he's already averaging 8.1 rebounds per 36 minutes since the Dubs acquired Jimmy Butler. In this same stretch, he's eclipsed 27 FDP in every single game, providing a rock-solid floor for this salary.

There's no doubt that, for whatever reason, Detroit is playing faster recently. They lead the NBA in pace over every team's last 10 contests. That'll be a huge step up for the Warriors, who rank 21st in this time.

Our projections adore Draymond at this salary, forecasting 34.0 FDP in tonight's game. He's topped that mark in 7 of his last 11, so it's far from a stretch.

Others to Consider

Pascal Siakam ($8,200)

Pascal Siakam is another way to target the Hawks' flailing D. Atlanta has surrendered the fourth-most FDP per 36 minutes to power forwards this season, and Siakam's transition-centric game is a great fit for a shootout.

Jabari Smith ($5,100)

My guy "Mr. Floor" has lost a bit of playing time. He's been held under 30 minutes in three of his last four. With VanVleet on the shelf, there is still a path for Jabari Smith to stay on the court for his defense, and Tari Eason likely doesn't stay nuclear forever. Between Smith, Eason, and Dillon Brooks, there's a gold bar of a value play somewhere in H-Town's lineup.

