FanDuel NBA DFS Picks: Friday 2/7/25

NBA DFS Picks for Today

Guards

Top Priorities

Trae Young ($9,500) -- I want pieces of the Atlanta Hawks-Milwaukee Bucks game, which boasts a 243.0-point total -- a slate-high mark by 7.5 points. Trae Young is a high-upside way to get in on the fun. Both sides are in the top 11 in pace, and the Bucks give up the fifth-most FanDuel points per game to PGs (50.9). Our NBA DFS projections have Young scoring 47.2 FanDuel points (4.97 per $1,000).

Jamal Shead ($4,100) -- Last time out, Jamal Shead started for the short-handed Toronto Raptors and ended up with 21.0 FanDuel points in 31 minutes. It looks like the Raptors will be missing RJ Barrett and Jakob Poeltl once again, and if Shead starts, he's a superb value play despite there being gobs of blowout risk (19.0-point spread) versus the Oklahoma City Thunder. We project Shead for 22.1 FanDuel points (5.39 per $1,000).

Others to Consider

LaMelo Ball ($9,800) -- LaMelo Ball might return tonight for the Charlotte Hornets' clash with the San Antonio Spurs, a game that holds a 228.5-point over/under. San Antonio has permitted the fifth-most FanDuel points per game to PGs over their last 15 (50.9).

Ty Jerome ($5,300) -- Ty Jerome projects well in a cozy date with the Washington Wizards as our model forecasts him to put up 29.2 FanDuel points (5.51 per $1,000). Washington has allowed the second-most FanDuel points per game to PGs this season (53.8), and the 17.5-point spread could help Jerome if he gets blowout minutes.

Wings

Top Priorities

Giannis Antetokounmpo ($12,000) -- Giannis Antetokounmpo broke hearts Wednesday as a late scratch. If he suits up today, he can make up for it. The Hawks are a dream matchup, ranking second in pace and a middling 16th in defensive rating. Power forwards have generated 50.1 FanDuel points per game against the Hawks, the third-most.

Zaccharie Risacher ($5,400) -- Zaccharie Risacher is another way to get exposure to the Hawks-Bucks matchup, and he might need to shoulder a bigger load if the Hawks' trade-deadline newcomers aren't ready to roll. He's tallied at least 26.0 FanDuel points in four of his past five games, and we have him going for 27.8 FanDuel points today (5.15 per $1,000).

Others to Consider

Jalen Williams ($8,300) -- Jalen Williams can cook in a matchup with Toronto, and while the blowout risk is extremely real (19.0-point spread), it'll likely keep the masses away. I find that appealing and will be taking some shots on him.

Gradey Dick ($4,600) -- Gradey Dick should be a key cog again for the depleted Raptors. He's played at least 28 minutes in four straight games and is an enticing salary-saver.

Bigs

Top Priorities

Victor Wembanyama ($12,200) -- Victor Wembanyama underwhelmed Wednesday in a smash spot against Atlanta. He's in a good position to bounce back tonight versus a Charlotte team that just dealt away its best big. The Hornets were already giving up the most FanDuel points per game to centers over the past 15 (68.5), and losing Mark Williams won't help. Wemby's ability to accumulate stocks (steals plus blocks) gives him insane upside.

Joel Embiid ($10,600) -- In his return from injury, Joel Embiid was excellent, posting a triple-double en route to 55.2 FanDuel points. He played 36 minutes -- a great sign -- and mostly looked like the usual Embiid. I'm not hesitating to treat him as such in games where he's active, and the Philadelphia 76ers-Detroit Pistons game has a high total (226.5) and close spread (4.5).

Others to Consider

Bam Adebayo ($8,200) -- Don't sleep on Bam Adebayo tonight. The Brooklyn Nets are allowing the ninth-most FanDuel points per game to PFs over the past 15 (50.0), and our model has Bam projected for 40.0 FanDuel points (4.88 per $1,000).

Moussa Diabate ($5,100) -- Moussa Diabate is the last big standing in Charlotte these days. He'd been averaging roughly a FanDuel point per minute of late and is likely to be bumped into a starting role. We project him for 28.6 FanDuel points (5.11 per $1,000) in 30.0 minutes.

