FanDuel MLB Promo Offer: 30% Profit Boost for Yankees vs Dodgers World Series Game 1

The World Series is finally here! The New York Yankees and Los Angeles Dodgers will battle for the title starting this Friday. To celebrate, FanDuel is offering all customers a special offer for Game 1 of the World Series.

All customers get a 30% Profit Boost to use on Game 1 of the 2024 World Series happening October 25, 2024.

The New York Yankees will send Gerrit Cole to the mound at Dodger Stadium on Friday, while the Los Angeles Dodgers will hand the ball to Jack Flaherty.

As of Thursday afternoon, the Dodgers are -126 moneyline favorites and the total is set at 8.5 runs. Full Yankees-Dodgers odds can be found below.

How to Use This FanDuel Promo

Here's how to claim this promo:

Sign up or sign into your FanDuel Sportsbook account. Click the "Claim Now" button to get your 30% Profit Boost Token. Use the Profit Boost Token on Game 1 of the 2024 World Series taking place on October 25th, 2024.

There may be a bet type requirement, a maximum wager, and an odds requirement associated with this offer. Log-in for more details. Payouts from Profit Boost Tokens include boosted winnings and the initial stake. See full terms and conditions on the promotions page.

Who Can Claim This FanDuel Promo Offer?

The promotion is only open to individuals who are at least 21 years of age (18+ in D.C.) and are physically present in Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, the District of Columbia, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana (excluding the following parishes: Caldwell, Catahoula, Franklin, Jackson, LaSalle, Sabine, Union, West Carroll and Winn), Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Vermont, Virginia, West Virginia, or Wyoming during the promotion period.

How Long Will This FanDuel Promo Run?

The promotion will end at 2:00 AM ET on October 26, 2024.

Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Hope is here. GamblingHelpLineMA.org or call (800) 327-5050 for 24/7 support (MA). Visit www.mdgamblinghelp.org (MD). Call 1-877-8HOPE-NY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY).

21+ (18+ D.C.) and present in AZ, CO, CT, D.C., IA, IL, IN, KS (in affiliation with Kansas Star Casino), KY, LA (permitted parishes only), MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, or WY. Opt in req. Bonus issued as non-withdrawable profit boost tokens. Restrictions apply, including any token expiration. See terms at sportsbook.fanduel.com. Call 1-888-789-7777 or visit ccpg.org/chat (CT) or visit FanDuel.com/RG.