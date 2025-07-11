FanDuel MLB Home Run Derby Promo: Bet the Derby Winner, Get Bonus Bet for Each Home Run

The MLB's midseason classic is almost here, with the 2025 All-Star Game set for July 15th.

But before the two leagues face off, baseball's top sluggers will compete in the Home Run Derby! To celebrate the event, FanDuel Sportsbook has a special promotion for ALL customers.

All customers can place a pre-live, straight “Home Run Derby Winner” wager on the 2025 MLB Home Run Derby. For each Home Run your selected player hits, get one dollar ($1) in Bonus Bets!

The 2025 Home Run Derby Field features some of the best power-hitters in the game. Current home run leader Cal Raleigh has the shortest odds to win the event as of July 11th, though Oneil Cruz, Ronald Acuna Jr., and James Wood aren't far behind!

Full MLB Home Run Derby odds eligible for this promotion -- and all other MLB odds -- can be found on FanDuel Sportsbook.

How to Use This FanDuel Promo

Here's how to claim this promo:

Sign up or sign into your FanDuel Sportsbook account. Opt-in to the promotion and place a pre-live, straight "Home Run Derby Winner" wager on the 2025 MLB Home Run Derby taking place on July 14th, 2025. For each home run your selected player hits during the Home Run Derby, you will receive one dollar ($1) in Bonus Bets!

For example, if you choose to make a pre-live, straight "Home Run Derby Winner" on Cal Raleigh, and Cal Raleigh hits 20 home runs during the Home Run Derby, you will receive $20 in Bonus Bets.

Only your FIRST eligible wager after opting-in will count towards the Promotion's rewards. If you place multiple "Home Run Derby Winner" wagers, ONLY the FIRST eligible wager will be counted towards this promotion.

There is a minimum wager associated with this offer. Log in for more details.

Bonus will be credited within 72 hours of bet settlement following the conclusion of the 2025 MLB Home Run Derby. Bonus will be issued as nonwithdrawable bonus bets that expires 7 days after receipt.

See full terms and conditions on the promotions page.

2025 MLB Home Run Derby Odds

Here are the 2025 MLB Home Run Derby odds as of July 11th, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

Home Run Derby Champion 2025 Odds Cal Raleigh +300 Oneil Cruz +350 Ronald Acuna Jr. +430 James Wood +500 Byron Buxton +1000 Junior Caminero +1100 Brent Rooker +1100 View Full Table ChevronDown

Who Can Claim This FanDuel Promo Offer?

The promotion is only open to individuals who are at least 21 years of age (18+ in D.C. & Puerto Rico) and are physically present in Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, the District of Columbia, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana (excluding the following parishes: Caldwell, Catahoula, Franklin, Jackson, LaSalle, Sabine, Union, West Carroll and Winn), Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Puerto Rico, Tennessee, Vermont, Virginia, West Virginia, or Wyoming during the promotion period.

How Long Will This FanDuel Promo Run?

The promotion will end at 8:00 PM ET on July 14, 2025.

Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit RG-help.com. Call 1-888-789-7777 or visit ccpg.org/chat (CT). Hope is here. GamblingHelpLineMA.org or call (800) 327-5050 for 24/7 support (MA). Visit www.mdgamblinghelp.org (MD). Call 1-877-8HOPE-NY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY).

21+ (18+ D.C. & PR) and present in select states (for KS, in affiliation with Kansas Star Casino). If playing causes you financial, family and occupational problems, call the ASSMCA PAS line at 1-800-981-0023 (PR). Opt in req. Refund issued as a nonwithdrawable bonus bets that expire 7 days after receipt. Restrictions apply, including token expiration.