FanDuel MLB DFS Picks: Wednesday 9/4/24

Our daily fantasy helper is available every day to analyze FanDuel's main slate and give you a starting point when you're building lineups.

Be sure to incorporate our MLB DFS projections -- which are powered by numberFire -- into your research process. numberFire also has the latest starting lineups and weather as well as heat maps to help you find the best matchups.

Let's check out the top options on today's main slate.

Note: All MLB odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook. All stats come from FanGraphs and Baseball Savant unless noted otherwise.

MLB DFS Picks

Pitcher Breakdown

George Kirby ($11,000) and Nathan Eovaldi ($10,600) are the top-dollar pitchers on Wednesday's main slate, but I'll take a pass on both of them. We've got cheaper throwers available who offer a similar upside as Kirby, and I'm not interested in backing Eovaldi against Aaron Judge and company. Judge has +210 odds to hit a home run while Giancarlo Stanton owns +285 odds to go long.

Instead, let's look toward some slightly cheaper yet equally intriguing options. You'll never have to convince me to back Sonny Gray ($10,500). His 30.0% strikeout rate is lethal, and he nets the most FanDuel points per game (36.04) on this slate. He'll take on a Milwaukee Brewers team that strikes out at the 12th-highest rate against righties.

But there are other solid options past Gray. Shota Imanaga ($9,900), Zac Gallen ($9,300), and Charlie Morton ($9,100) are worthy targets. All three of these guys will draw matchups against offenses that rank in the bottom 12 of wOBA and the top 12 of strikeout percentage.

Morton offers the best value at his salary. He is projected for a slate-high 34.7 FanDuel points against a fantasy-friendly Colorado Rockies offense. Morton's ceiling is abated by his tendency to stop short of the seventh inning, though a home date against the team that strikes out at the second-highest rate in the league offers a high floor.

I'm not interested in any salary-saving options past Morton. The pitchers on Wednesday's slate are top-heavy and many will draw awesome matchups. You can splurge a bit more on either Gray or Imanaga, but I'd probably prefer to save a bit more salary for my offensive stacks and ride with Gallen or Morton in their soft matchups.

Stacks to Target

Optimize your next MLB parlay with this Boost Builder on September 4th! Get a 15% Profit Boost applied to a 3-leg MLB parlay wager. For each additional leg, the Profit Boost will increase by 10%! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Looking to build some MLB DFS lineups? Check out FanDuel’s daily fantasy baseball lobby to see all the offerings for today’s slates.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.