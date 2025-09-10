FanDuel MLB DFS Picks: Wednesday 9/10/25

Our daily fantasy helper is available every day to analyze FanDuel's main slate and give you a starting point when you're building lineups.

Let's check out the top options on today's main slate, which starts at 6:35 p.m. ET.

Note: All MLB odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook. All stats come from FanGraphs and Baseball Savant unless noted otherwise.

Top MLB DFS Picks

Pitcher Breakdown

Logan Gilbert, Mariners ($10,200)

At the top end of SP salaries, I give Logan Gilbert a slight edge over Nick Pivetta ($10,000 vs. CIN) and Paul Skenes ($10,800 at BAL), although you can make a strong case for all three. Gilbert has been lethal when he's been healthy, and I love his home matchup against the St. Louis Cardinals. Across 109.2 innings, Gilbert owns a 2.71 SIERA, 33.9% K rate and 15.8% swinging-strike rate. Those are elite numbers. The Red Birds have the fourth-worst wOBA (.303) over the last 30 days with the fourth-highest strikeout rate in that span (24.9%). Gilbert is listed at -186 odds to record at least seven Ks.

Nick Pivetta, Padres ($10,000)

With Skenes and Gilbert in good spots, Pivetta could go overlooked, and he's got a great matchup at pitcher-friendly Petco versus the Cincinnati Reds. Cincy carries the ninth-highest strikeout rate over the last 30 days (23.7%). With a 26.5% strikeout rate and 3.65 SIERA, Pivetta can take advantage. He's particularly good at home, keeping hitters to a lowly .223 wOBA while amassing a 29.1% K rate in the split.

Blake Snell, Dodgers ($9,100)

We can pick on the Colorado Rockies again. Tyler Glasnow and Emmet Sheehan have carved up the Rox the past two days, and Blake Snell can do the same. Snell is ramping up for the postseason after missing most of the regular season, and his overall numbers -- including a 23.9% strikeout rate -- aren't that great across 42.1 innings. But he's fanned at least eight in three of his eight outings and has -114 odds to go over 7.5 punchouts against Colorado.

Stacks to Target

Los Angeles Dodgers

Players to Target: Shohei Ohtani ($4,800), Mookie Betts ($3,500), Teoscar Hernandez ($3,200) and Andy Pages ($3,100)

It's the Los Angeles Dodgers again. LA has been the standout stack the last two nights. After flopping on Monday, they plated seven runs and hit four dingers on Tuesday. They'll see Kyle Freeland on Wednesday and boast a slate-leading 5.9-run implied total. Teoscar Hernandez popped a pair of homers last night and has a .361 wOBA versus southpaws this season. Pages has a 42.3% fly-ball rate in the split, and Mookie Betts is heating up with a .386 wOBA and 45.9% hard-hit rate over the past 10 games.

San Diego Padres

Players to Target: Manny Machado ($3,500), Fernando Tatis Jr. ($3,400), Ramon Laureano ($3,000) and Jackson Merrill ($3,000)

I'm intrigued by the San Diego Padres (4.1 implied total) for their clash with Andrew Abbott. While Abbott has been good this year, pitching his way to a 2.88 ERA, his underlying numbers aren't nearly as strong as he's got a 4.24 SIERA and 10.8% swinging-strike rate. He also allows gobs of fly-balls (48.5% rate), which makes him susceptible to homers. Manny Machado and Fernando Tatis Jr. are a top-tier mini-stack, and Ramon Laureano has a .398 wOBA in the second half.

Atlanta Braves

Players to Target: Matt Olson ($3,300), Jurickson Profar ($3,800), Ronald Acuna ($4,000) and Michael Harris ($2,900)

The Atlanta Braves have a 4.6 implied total at home versus Jameson Taillon. A righty, Taillon is making his first start off the IL, and he allowed two jacks over 3.2 innings in his most recent rehab outing in Triple-A. There's plenty of pop in the Braves' lineup. The homers haven't been there for Matt Olson (23 HRs), but he's having a really nice year, especially versus RHPs, mashing his way to a .371 wOBA, 40.1% hard-hit rate and 41.1% fly-ball rate in the split. Ronald Acuna has been dropped in the order due to a brutal slump, but he's going to pick it up eventually.

