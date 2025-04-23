FanDuel MLB DFS Picks: Wednesday 4/23/25

Our daily fantasy helper is available every day to analyze FanDuel's main slate and give you a starting point when you're building lineups.

Be sure to incorporate our MLB DFS projections into your research process.

Let's check out the top options on today's main slate.

Note: All MLB odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook. All stats come from FanGraphs and Baseball Savant unless noted otherwise.

Top MLB DFS Picks

Pitcher Breakdown

Logan Webb ($10,800)

Logan Webb isn't typically someone I want to target when he's flirting with a $11,000 salary. But -- at least through five starts -- Webb hasn't been his typical self. It's early, but Webb's rocking the best ERA (2.40) and called + swinging-strike rate (31.4%) of his career, and that's resulted in a Cy Young-caliber 32.8% strikeout rate. In turn, Webb's delivered three starts of more than 45 FanDuel points (FDP), notching exactly 55 FDP in two of his last three showings. The Milwaukee Brewers are a good-not-great 15th in wRC+ against right-handed pitchers, but they also have the third-highest ground-ball rate in that split. There's a rock-solid floor and sneaky-high ceiling here.

Eduardo Rodriguez ($9,300)

Eduardo Rodriguez has been trending up, but his salary is still palatable. He's given up just 3 earned runs over his last two starts and already has 9- and 12-strikeout games under his belt. E-Rod has a sky-high 30.2% strikeout rate and ace-level 2.88 xERA, even if his 4.09 ERA leaves a lot to be desired. That could result in all sorts of fantasy goodness in a home start against the Tampa Bay Rays. Southpaws have given Tampa trouble early on; the Rays are 22nd in wOBA and have struck out at a 23.9% clip in that split. With Rodriguez coming off a 46-FDP outing, I'm ready to buy back into him in DFS. Oh, and he has one of the best strikeout props for Wednesday.

David Festa ($8,400)

Without high totals across the slate and no clear ace at the top, this is the kind of slate I'm going to roster plenty of David Festa against the Chicago White Sox. Festa has been rock-solid through two starts, having yet to allow a run while notching 10 strikeouts across 9.0 innings. He hasn't gone very deep into games and notably completed 6.0 innings just once in 13 starts as a rookie a year ago. But the righty has still managed 26 and 31 FDP in his two 2025 outings, and tonight's matchup is as good as it gets. Chicago is 28th in wRC+ against right-handers, and they've struck out at the seventh-highest rate in that split. With a 31-FDP projection, Festa is our top point-per-dollar value on the slate.

Jack Kochanowicz ($6,800)

If you're bargain hunting, Jack Kochanowicz is the arm to target. The young righty's 6.20 ERA is ugly at face value, and even his 4.94 xERA isn't especially appealing. But much of that damage has come over his last two starts -- both of which came on the road against good offenses. He totaled 27 and 28 FDP over his first two showings, and tonight's home date with the Pittsburgh Pirates gives me hope he can get back to that early-season form. Pittsburgh is 27th in wRC+ and sports an above-average strikeout rate against righties. We project Kochanowicz for 24.5 FDP, making him the second-best point-per-dollar value on the main slate.

Stacks to Target

Boston Red Sox

Players to Target: Jarren Duran ($3,600), Wilyer Abreu ($3,300), Alex Bregman ($3,300), Rafael Devers ($3,200), Kristian Campbell ($2,900)

The Boston Red Sox are at home against Emerson Hancock -- a strikeout-averse righty who's given up 8 runs through 5.2 innings after posting a 5.94 xERA in 2024. Thus, we can load up on the Red Sox's lefty sluggers tonight. Rafael Devers, Jarren Duran, and Wilyer Abreu all have an OPS north of .850 in this split dating back to last season while Alex Bregman and Kristian Campbell are both rocking an OPS greater than .900 against righties in 2025. None of the Boston salaries are too crazy, so you can fit in a handful of Red Sox regardless of what direction you go on the mound.

Kansas City Royals

Players to Target: Bobby Witt Jr. ($4,000), Vinnie Pasquantino ($2,900), Maikel Garcia ($2,800), Jonathan India ($2,600), Drew Waters ($2,100)

The Kansas City Royals haven't quite gotten rolling on offense yet. Colorado Rockies righty German Marquez could help get them on the right track. The veteran has yielded 15 earned runs through his first 16.1 innings, and his 5.01 xERA doesn't hint at much of a turnaround going forward. Bobby Witt Jr. is the headliner for the Royals; he's posted a .984 OPS against righties dating back to last season and is due for positive regression (.364 wOBA vs. .402 xwOBA). Otherwise, Maikel Garcia (.733 OPS vs. RHP) and Drew Waters (.764) have been serviceable in this split. Jonathan India is the second-best point-per-dollar bat on the slate based on our model.

Minnesota Twins

Players to Target: Byron Buxton ($3,600), Ty France ($2,800), Harrison Bader ($2,700), Trevor Larnach ($2,600), Luke Keaschall ($2,000)

With the White Sox still in town, the Minnesota Twins again profile as one of the main slate's most appealing offenses. Minnesota is up against righty-hander Bryse Wilson, who will be making his first start of the season after coming out of the 'pen over the first few weeks. Wilson has pitched to a 4.50 ERA (6.38 xERA) through 12 innings after posting a 5.31 xERA across 104.2 innings in 2024. His strikeout rate has dipped to 15.1% this campaign, and he's given up plenty of barrels the last two years. Byron Buxton is the only Twin you'll have to allocate a chunk of salary toward, with Ty France and Harrison Bader serving as quality mid-range options. I'd be remiss if I didn't mention Luke Keaschall, too. The rookie's salary is a measly $2,000, and he's averaged 16.1 FDP through his first four games.

