3 Best MLB Strikeout Prop Bets for Wednesday 4/23/25

Today's Best MLB K Props

For as shaky as Eduardo Rodriguez's tenure with the Arizona Diamondbacks began, he's pitching well right now, leading to value in his over tonight.

In four starts this year, Rodriguez has already gotten nine-plus strikeouts twice. Both starts were on the road, and one was against a Washington Nationals lineup that doesn't strike out much.

Since joining Arizona, Rodriguez has a respectable 23.8% strikeout rate. Tonight, that'll go up against a Tampa Bay Rays lineup that has a 23.9% strikeout rate against lefties since the start of last year, boosting expectations for Rodriguez.

Historically, pitchers projected near Rodriguez in my model have gone over 5.5 strikeouts at a rate of 54.7%, meaning the current market of -102 is a value.

The sample on Trevor Williams pitching well continues to expand, and it leads to value in his over tonight against the Baltimore Orioles.

The gains for Williams began last year. In an injury-shortened season, he put up a 2.03 ERA across 13 starts with a 3.17 expected ERA. That latter number is 3.62 this year across four starts, meaning his 5.95 ERA is a bit unlucky.

The key to Williams' improvement is his sweeper. The league had just a .210 xwOBA against that pitch last year, according to Baseball Savant. That number would look unsustainable if it weren't even lower at .187 this year.

He has responded by throwing the sweeper 29.3% of the time to open this year, up from 21.1% last year. In 10 starts with lots of sweepers and sliders, Williams' strikeout rate is 21.7%.

It's a tough matchup as the Orioles don't strike out much. Still, I've got Williams projected at 4.83 strikeouts, putting him around a coin flip to go over 4.5 here.

Although JP Sears' strikeout baseline isn't high, he is someone who can spike on occasion. He has done that often enough recently where I like his over against the Texas Rangers.

Part of the reason Sears doesn't get strikeouts is that he uses a sinker, which is almost always a low-whiff pitch. That's true for him, too, as it had just a 10.3% whiff rate last year.

Sears seems to recognize that as he has thrown the sinker just seven times all season. It's a shift he started to deploy last year. Across 18 starts with fewer sinkers, his strikeout rate has crept up to 19.5%.

That still isn't huge, but he's now at "home" against a team with a 24.2% strikeout rate against lefties since the start of last year. Add in a lofty pitch count, and my model has Sears projected at 5.35 strikeouts, enough for me to see value in the over.

