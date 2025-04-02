FanDuel MLB DFS Picks: Wednesday 4/2/25

Our daily fantasy helper is available every day to analyze FanDuel's main slate and give you a starting point when you're building lineups.

Top MLB DFS Picks

Pitcher Breakdown

Zack Wheeler ($10,700)

Zack Wheeler is the clear top pitching option on Wednesday's slate ahead of a matchup versus the Colorado Rockies, who registered the second-highest strikeout rate (26.6%) and third-worst wRC+ (83) against righties a season ago. Besides the fact that he'll face the Rockies away from Coors Field, Wheeler got off to a nice start this season by tallying 8 Ks while giving up only 1 earned run and 2 hits en route to 43 FanDuel points (FDPs) versus the Washington Nationals on Opening Day.

Blake Snell ($10,000)

Blake Snell is a bit more volatile than Wheeler, but the southpaw certainly possesses a ton of upside for the Los Angeles Dodgers on Wednesday against a Atlanta Braves squad that has the worst wOBA (.216), worst wRC+ (36), third-lowest ISO (.082), and third-highest strikeout rate (29.1%) to begin the 2025 campaign. Snell ranked in the 98th percentile in strikeout rate (34.7%) and 98th percentile in whiff rate (37.7%) last season, and every starter on the Dodgers has an increased chance to earn a win.

Carlos Rodon ($8,700)

On a smaller slate, I'm a bit intrigued by Carlos Rodon despite his less-than-ideal matchup versus the Arizona Diamondbacks after he continued to utilize his changeup more and debuted a new sinker on Opening Day, resulting in 40 FDPs against the Milwaukee Brewers on Opening Day. At the moment, I don't envision myself straying away from Wheeler or Snell for my starting pitcher spot, but Rodon appears to be a solid GPP option if you need to save some salary.

Stacks to Target

Los Angeles Dodgers

Players to Target: Shohei Ohtani ($4,500), Mookie Betts ($4,300), Michael Conforto ($2,800), and Tommy Edman ($2,700)

Bryce Elder is coming off a 2024 season where he resided in the 10th percentile in xERA (5.04), 28th percentile in strikeout rate (20.4%), 28th percentile in barrel rate (8.7%), and 6th percentile in hard-hit rate (45.3%) across 10 starts and 49.2 innings pitched, which are alarming metrics ahead of a matchup with the Dodgers. Shohei Ohtani and Mookie Betts are obvious stacking options for LA, but Michael Conforto and Tommy Edman stand out as fantastic sub-$3,000 players who should hit in the middle of the lineup -- assuming Freddie Freeman remains out.

Philadelphia Phillies

Players to Target: Trea Turner ($3,700), Bryce Harper ($4,100), Alec Bohm ($3,000), and Nick Castellanos ($3,000)

Even though Kyle Freeland produced 43 FDPs in his first start of the season versus the Tampa Bay Rays, I'm still plenty skeptical of a starter who has logged a strikeout rate lower than 18% in each of his last three seasons and a 1.41 WHIP or worse in each of his last six seasons. Along with liking Trea Turner, Bryce Harper, Alec Bohm, and Nick Castellanos against a left-handed starter at home, Edmundo Sosa ($2,700) would become a stellar salary-saving option if he's confirmed in the lineup.

Boston Red Sox

Players to Target: Jarren Duran ($3,700), Alex Bregman ($3,300), Wilyer Abreu ($3,000), and Kristian Campbell ($2,400)

Zach Eflin is set to make his second start of the season on Wednesday, and he is a pitcher who will put the ball in the strike zone plenty, indicated by his 80.8% contact rate and 3.5% walk rate last season. Despite the Boston Red Sox struggling to display consistency at the plate to begin the 2025 season, Wilyer Abreu and Kristian Campbell have both been bright spots so far, with both of them averaging 13-plus FDPs per game.

