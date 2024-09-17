FanDuel MLB DFS Picks: Tuesday 9/17/24

Our daily fantasy helper is available every day to analyze FanDuel's main slate and give you a starting point when you're building lineups.

Be sure to incorporate our MLB DFS projections -- which are powered by numberFire -- into your research process. numberFire also has the latest starting lineups and weather as well as heat maps to help you find the best matchups.

Let's check out the top options on today's main slate.

Note: All MLB odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook. All stats come from FanGraphs and Baseball Savant unless noted otherwise.

MLB DFS Picks

Pitcher Breakdown

There's a trio of top-level arms going tonight in Cole Ragans ($10,400), Zack Wheeler ($10,900) and Michael King ($9,800). A matchup with the Houston Astros puts King into GPP-only territory for me, leaving Ragans and Wheeler in their own tier in my eyes.

Ragans gets the Detroit Tigers. While it's certainly a good matchup, Detroit has been feisty lately, so it's not a pushover. However, Ragans' K prop is at 6.5 with -152 odds on the over. He's got a 29.6% strikeout rate and 14.5% swinging-strike rate, so he's capable of a huge outing tonight. Our MLB DFS projections forecast Ragans for a slate-leading 40.1 FanDuel points.

Wheeler will see the Milwaukee Brewers. The Brew Crew are a tough matchup, but Wheeler -- the owner of a 3.41 SIERA and 27.9% strikeout rate -- is more than capable of coming through. He's -170 to record at least seven punchouts, and our projections slot him in right behind Ragans, projecting Wheeler for 39.2 FanDuel points.

If you want to go with a value arm, Griffin Canning ($7,700) is worth a look. Canning is on the radar due to a date with the Chicago White Sox. You may have heard: the White Sox are bad. They are dead last in second-half wOBA (.268) with the 12th-highest K rate (24.3%) in the split. Canning has a huge gopher-ball issue (1.61 homers per nine), but he also sports an 11.0% swinging-strike rate. He's a fine punt.

Stacks to Target

