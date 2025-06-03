FanDuel MLB DFS Picks: Tuesday 6/3/25

Our daily fantasy helper is available every day to analyze FanDuel's main slate and give you a starting point when you're building lineups.

Top MLB DFS Picks

Pitcher Breakdown

Carlos Rodon ($10,700)

At first glance, Carlos Rodon is far and away the best pitcher on Tuesday's slate with a stellar 3.08 SIERA and 52-plus FanDuel points (FDPs) in back-to-back starts. In addition to Rodon ranking in the 85th percentile in xERA (2.84), 89th percentile in xBA (.204), and 92nd percentile in strikeout rate (31.7%), the Cleveland Guardians are logging the 7th-worst wOBA (.279), 9th-worst wRC+ (79), 5th-worst ISO (.110), and 10th-highest strikeout rate (25.1%) versus southpaws this season.

Cristopher Sanchez ($10,100)

There's a decent drop off after Rodon, but Cristopher Sanchez could draw some interest with the second-highest salary on the slate, along with career-best marks in strikeout rate (27.6%) and swinging strike rate (13.0%). While Sanchez can certainly limit damage with his 75th percentile barrel rate (6.3%) and 90th percentile groundball rate (54.4%), just note that the Toronto Blue Jays are registering the fifth-best wOBA (.336), fifth-best wRC+ (119), and fourth-lowest strikeout rate (19.7%) against left-handed pitchers in 2025.

Drew Rasmussen ($8,800)

Drew Rasmussen has strung together three consecutive outings where he's been credited with a win and quality start, and the Texas Rangers are posting the third-worst wOBA (.291), fourth-worst wRC+ (86), and eighth-worst ISO (.141) versus right-handed pitchers this year. If Rasmussen doesn't remain an option on Tuesday's slate due to potential weather concerns, then Yusei Kikuchi is a viable -- yet risky -- salary-saving option against a Boston Red Sox lineup that is not nearly as intimidating with Alex Bregman inactive.

George Kirby ($8,000)

While George Kirby is far from a safe choice after giving up five-plus earned runs in each of his first two starts since returning from injury, I'm willing to take the risk in large-field tournaments due to the lack of standout options at pitcher and his matchup on Tuesday. Besides Kirby getting up to 78 pitches in his most recent outing, his swinging strike rate (10.7%) is similar to previous seasons, and he'll be pitching at home against a Baltimore Orioles team that has the eighth-worst wOBA (.291), seventh-worst wRC+ (86), fourth-worst ISO (.116), and ninth-highest strikeout rate (24.1%) on the road.

Stacks to Target

Minnesota Twins

Players to Target: Byron Buxton ($3,600), Ryan Jeffers ($2,800), Carlos Correa ($2,800), and Ty France ($2,700)

At the moment, it appears Jacob Lopez is expected to draw another start for the Athletics at hitter-friendly Sutter Health Park on Tuesday after surrendering seven earned runs in only 1.2 innings versus the Blue Jays his last time out. Byron Buxton (187 wRC+ vs. LHP), Ryan Jeffers (163 wRC+), and Carlos Correa (208 wRC+) have stellar numbers versus southpaws, and the Athletics' relievers have the worst SIERA (4.48), worst WHIP (1.94), second-worst HR/9 (2.02), and sixth-lowest strikeout rate (20.2%) over the last 30 days.

Philadelphia Phillies

Players to Target: Bryson Stott ($3,100), Bryce Harper ($3,700), Kyle Schwarber ($4,300), and Max Kepler ($2,500)

Considering that Bowden Francis is giving up a .405 wOBA and 3.45 HR/9 to lefties (compared to a .307 wOBA and 1.13 HR/9 to righties), we'll want to focus on the left-handed sluggers from the Philadelphia Phillies in Tuesday's matchup. Bryce Harper (.359 wOBA and 129 wRC+ vs. RHP) could make his return to the lineup following a five-game absence, and Toronto's bullpen is permitting the third-worst barrel rate (9.6%) and ninth-highest flyball rate (38.9%) in 2025.

New York Yankees

Players to Target: Trent Grisham ($3,100), Aaron Judge ($5,000), Cody Bellinger ($3,200), and Ben Rice ($3,300)

Tanner Bibee has drastic home/road splits this season with a 4.02 xFIP, 1.18 WHIP, and 0.91 HR/9 at home (compared to a 4.67 xFIP, 1.35 WHIP, and 2.43 HR/9 on the road), which is far from ideal ahead of a date with the New York Yankees. Bibee is also tallying a 2.01 HR/9 and 44.6% flyball rate to lefties, so I'll prioritize the left-handed sluggers like Trent Grisham (177 wRC+ vs. RHP), Cody Bellinger (102 wRC+), and Ben Rice (156 wRC+) to pair with Aaron Judge (225 wRC+), who is a smash play in any matchup if you have the salary.

St. Louis Cardinals

Players to Target: Lars Nootbaar ($3,100), Masyn Winn ($2,900), Willson Contreras ($2,900), and Ivan Herrera ($2,900)

Although the Atlanta Braves deserve some attention due to Zac Gallen's struggles this season, there are other high-salary teams I'd rather stack than the Braves, and theSt. Louis Cardinals are in a favorable spot versus Michael Lorenzen at home. With Lorenzen coughing up a .354 wOBA, 1.67 HR/9, and 49.5% flyball rate to right-handed hitters, I want to target the right-handed batters from the Cardinals, especially with their lineup-friendly salaries and winds blowing out to left field at Busch Stadium.

