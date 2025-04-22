FanDuel MLB DFS Picks: Tuesday 4/22/25

Our daily fantasy helper is available every day to analyze FanDuel's main slate and give you a starting point when you're building lineups.

Top MLB DFS Picks

Pitcher Breakdown

Kris Bubic, Royals ($10,000)

If you told me this past offseason that it wouldn't even be the end of April yet and I'd be interested in Kris Bubic at a five-digit salary, I'd have some questions. But he looks like tonight's SP1 in a lovely home date with the Colorado Rockies. Bubic's transition to a starter has gone extremely well as he owns a 3.46 SIERA and 26.2% K rate through his first 24 innings of the campaign. Colorado is 25th in overall wOBA (.285) and dead last in road wOBA (.238). They also sport the highest overall strikeout rate (30.4%). They're bad. Our MLB DFS projections have Bubic scoring 40.1 FanDuel points, tops on the slate by 9.8 points.

Bailey Ober, Twins ($8,900)

Bailey Ober also has a superb matchup, getting to take on the Chicago White Sox. After a few really solid seasons, Ober is off to a poor start in 2025, with his numbers -- including a 4.31 SIERA and 20.0% strikeout rate -- dropping across the board. This matchup can help as Chicago sits last in overall wOBA (.261) while holding the eighth-highest K rate (23.5%) versus right-handers. Ober checks in as our model's SP2 at a projection of 31.1 FanDuel points.

Ryan Feltner, Rockies ($7,500)

If I deviate from the two hurlers above, I'll probably throw a dart at a value arm, and Ryan Feltner catches my eye. Some of Feltner's underlying numbers are pretty appealing, including a 12.3% swinging-strike rate and 45.8% ground-ball rate. Feltner was dang good on the road in 2024, limiting hitters to a .301 wOBA away from Coors. He's put up at least 21.0 FanDuel points in three of four starts this year, with only the Los Angeles Dodgers having a lot of success against him. The matchup at the Kansas City Royals is a good one as KC ranks 29th in wOBA (.263).

Stacks to Target

Minnesota Twins

Players to Target: Carlos Correa ($2,600), Trevor Larnach ($2,600), Byron Buxton ($3,600), Edouard Julien ($2,200) and Ty France ($2,800)

There's a lot to like about the Minnesota Twins today. They're listed at -138 to go over 4.5 runs -- per the MLB odds at FanDuel Sportsbook -- in a home clash with righty Davis Martin, and outside of Byron Buxton, no Twins bat has a salary above $2,800. Martin has struggled to a 4.72 SIERA and 13.1% strikeout rate so far this season. Yikes. Buxton (+260) and Carlos Correa (+500) have the shortest home run odds on the Twins, but don't sleep on Edouard Julien, who will likely hit leadoff and is just $2,200, although he could get pinch-hit for if he sees a lefty later in the game. There's also a slight wind blowing out at Target Field.

Los Angeles Angels

Players to Target: Mike Trout ($3,700), Jorge Soler ($3,100), Taylor Ward ($3,300), Luis Rengifo ($2,700) and Zach Neto ($3,100)

The Los Angeles Angels are in a delightful spot at home against Bailey Falter, a southpaw who has struggled to a 4.87 SIERA, 16.6% strikeout rate and 42.5% fly-ball rate since the start of 2024. LA is -125 to go over 4.5 runs. Mike Trout and Jorge Soler are core pieces for me in any Halos stacks. Trout's .426 expected wOBA and 56.6% fly-ball rate are top-shelf numbers, and he's +285 to go yard. Taylor Ward mauled lefties last year to the tune of a .375 wOBA, and Luis Rengifo is a handy puzzle piece as he is eligible at 2B, 3B and SS.

Arizona Diamondbacks

Players to Target: Corbin Carroll ($4,400), Josh Naylor ($3,300), Pavin Smith ($3,000), Lourdes Gurriel ($2,700) Eugenio Suarez ($3,100)

At home versus Zack Littell, the Arizona Diamondbacks are -113 to go over 4.5 runs. Littell is allowing a 38.6% hard-hit rate and 41.4% fly-ball rate this year while amassing a blah 20.0% strikeout rate. His fly-ball rate was much higher against lefty bats (45.3%) last season than righties (38.8%), putting Corbin Carroll, Josh Naylor and Pavin Smith in a position to do damage. Carroll's salary is a bit restrictive, and I don't mind leaving him out of Snakes stacks if it means I can get to Bubic. Naylor is cooking righties this year, mashing his way to a .476 wOBA and 45.3% hard-hit rate in the split.

