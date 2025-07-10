FanDuel MLB DFS Picks: Thursday 7/10/25

Our daily fantasy helper is available every day to analyze FanDuel's main slate and give you a starting point when you're building lineups.

Be sure to incorporate our MLB DFS projections into your research process.

Let's check out the top options on today's main slate.

Note: All MLB odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook. All stats come from FanGraphs and Baseball Savant unless noted otherwise.

Top MLB DFS Picks

Pitcher Breakdown

Spencer Strider ($9,800)

I can't say I love this spot for Spencer Strider, but Thursday's pitching slate is tough to navigate. Strider's looked more like himself in recent weeks, pitching to a 3.00 ERA with an 11.0 K/9 across his previous six starts (36 innings). He's done a better job limiting fly balls of late and is up to a 16.6% swinging-strike rate in this sample. That's still a touch below the 18.9% swinging-strike rate he put up in 2023 but would still rank second in the league this season.

Strider has exceeded 30 FanDuel points (FDP) in five consecutive outings, peaking with 49- and 67-point showings. That combination of floor and ceiling is what makes him my SP1 tonight, even if the matchup isn't great.

That's mainly due to location. Tonight, Strider and the Atlanta Braves wrap up a three-game set at Sacramento's Sutter Health Park -- baseball's second-best hitter's venue according to Statcast Park Factors. Though the Athletics are a respectable 15th in wRC+ (103) against right-handed pitchers, they've also struck out at the 12th-highest clip (22%). So, while they're no longer a cakewalk, the Athletics still strike out enough to make them a matchup to target in DFS.

Strider's the deserving SP1 -- and the top option in our MLB DFS projections-- but there is a degree of risk given the venue. He'll be my highest-rostered pitcher even if this is a slate I'll spread out my pitching exposure.

Bryan Woo ($10,300)

Typically, we want to stray away from pitchers facing the New York Yankees on the road. But Bryan Woo isn't typical -- nor is this condensed seven-game slate.

On the year, Woo has a rock-solid 2.77 ERA and a palatable 24.6% K%. That's backed by a 3.19 xERA and 3.42 skill-interactive ERA (SIERA), both top-20 marks among qualified starters. He carries a 95th-percentile walk rate (4.5%), helping him average 37.7 FDP across 17 starts.

That'll play, even in a brutal matchup against a Yankees side ranked first in WRC+ (121) against right-handed pitchers. Still, they've struck out at the seventh-highest clip (22.6%) in this split and have struggled against Woo historically. He notched 41 FDP against them in an earlier start this season and has tossed 11 1/3 scoreless innings at Yankee Stadium for his career.

Michael Soroka ($8,900)

Michael Soroka would be higher had he not just been rocked for seven runs in his most recent start, but I don't want to write him off completely. That was just the third time in his last 10 starts Soroka allowed more than three runs. He's been particularly strong since the beginning of June, recording a 30.9% K% and 1.05 WHIP in last six outings.

His season-long ERA is up to 5.40 after last week's blow-up, but the righty's still got a 3.39 SIERA and 3.19 xERA. He's 75th-percentile or better in xBA (.219), K% (26.2%), BB% (6.4%), and barrel% (6.5%) for the year, with the fastball velocity up a full mile-per-hour. There's something here.

Now, the St. Louis Cardinals aren't a great matchup for punchouts. They have the third-lowest swinging-strike rate (9.7%) in the majors and the fifth-lowest K% (19.5%) against right-handers. But they're just 14th in team OPS (.734) versus righties since the beginning of June, so we shouldn't be too worried.

With four games of 34-plus FDP over his last six starts, Soroka makes for a solid midrange play in a middling matchup.

Logan Allen ($8,600)

Southpaw Logan Allen gets to face Chicago White Sox tonight, and that alone puts him in the DFS conversation. Chicago's flashed some pop against lefties, but they're 19th in wRC+ (85) for this split on the year. They've struck out at the third-highest clip (26.9%) versus lefties overall, and the highest (29.4%) since the beginning of May.

That sets up well for Allen coming off a slew of strong outings. He's recorded a quality start in three of his last five games, averaging 30.6 FDP with a 3.41 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, and 7.8 K/9 since June 11th.

He's proven capable of handling the Sox in recent meetings, recording 26 and 37 FDP in their last two head-to-heads. That included 4 2/3 scoreless innings against them earlier this season. On a slate starved for value and elite options alike, you can do a lot worse than Logan Allen at $8,600 against the White Sox.

Stacks to Target

Braves

Players to Target: Ronald Acuna Jr. ($4,100), Matt Olson ($3,600), Austin Riley ($3,300), Marcell Ozuna ($3,200), Jurickson Profar ($3,000), Drake Baldwin ($2,600)

With a 5.9-run implied team total, nearly a full run higher than the next-closest team, the Atlanta Braves stand ahead of the pack as Thursday's top MLB DFS stack. Atlanta took advantage of hitter-friendly Sutter Health Park in last night's win against the Athletics, pouring nine runs on 11 hits and five home runs. With left-hander JP Sears slated to throw tonight's finale, we can again look toward the Braves lineup.

Sears enters with a 5.63 ERA and .398 wOBA against at home this season. He continues to let up a high rate of fly balls (51%), especially at home (56.3%). His 17.9% HR/FB allowed at home is the fifth-highest mark in the majors.

The southpaw has been particularly bludgeoned by opposing righties, against whom he's permitted a .945 home OPS. That puts Ronald Acuna Jr., Jurickson Profar, Marcell Ozuna, and Austin Riley in a good spot to produce -- though Matt Olson has the team's second-highest OPS (.834) in this split and Drake Baldwin (.909) would fare well if he drew the start.

Mariners

Players to Target: Cal Raleigh ($4,600), Randy Arozarena ($3,300), Julio Rodriguez ($3,100), J.P. Crawford ($3,000), Dominic Canzone ($2,900), Jorge Polanco ($2,800)

The Seattle Mariners have a nice matchup against Marcus Stroman in his third game back from the injured list. The righty has a putrid 5.78 xERA across 19 1/3 innings this season, during which Stroman permitted an eye-popping 45.5% hard-hit rate and managed a mere 24.6% called + swinging-strike rate (CSW%).

That sets up well for Seattle -- a top-10 lineup against RHP by wRC+ (112). Cal Raleigh is the obvious building-block here, though Randy Arozarena and Jorge Polanco both carry upside in this split. Otherwise, J.P. Crawford and Dominic Canzone offer sound floors with wOBAs north of .360 against righty arms. And, of course, Julio Rodriguez is always an option.

Angels

Players to Target: Jo Adell ($3,300), Mike Trout ($3,200), Taylor Ward ($3,200), Zach Neto ($3,100), Jorge Soler ($2,800)

The Los Angeles Angels get a crack at Patrick Corbin at home tonight -- good news for their right-handed bats. The veteran southpaw has let up a .360 wOBA and .492 SLG against right-handed hitters the past two seasons while Angel Stadium rates as Statcast's fourth-best hitting park for righty bats.

Mike Trout could draw attention here, but LA's he hasn't been close to their best stick against lefties. Jo Adell (.897), and Taylor Ward (.815) have mashed this split in 2025. Niether Zach Neto nor Jorge Soler have earth-shattering marks against southpaws this season but are north of an .850 OPS for their careers.

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author’s advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.