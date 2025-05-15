FanDuel MLB DFS Picks: Thursday 5/15/25

Our daily fantasy helper is available every day to analyze FanDuel's main slate and give you a starting point when you're building lineups.

Be sure to incorporate our MLB DFS projections into your research process.

Let's check out the top options on today's main slate.

Note: All MLB odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook. All stats come from FanGraphs and Baseball Savant unless noted otherwise.

Top MLB DFS Picks

Pitcher Breakdown

Nick Martinez, Reds ($8,600)

It's a pretty rough pitcher pool on today's main slate, which starts at 12:35 p.m. ET. I'm not in love with anyone, and I think you can make a case for a few arms as the SP1. Factoring in salary, Nick Martinez is the pitcher I'm most into. He draws a lovely matchup against the Chicago White Sox, although the game being in Cincy takes a little shine off things. Still, it's a great matchup, and Martinez -- the owner of a 20.0% K rate and 10.5% swinging-strike rate -- can take advantage.

Kevin Gausman, Blue Jays ($9,500)

Our MLB DFS projections have Gausman as the slate's top arm, projecting him for 33.0 FanDuel points (1.5 more than Martinez). Gausman gets a home date with the Tampa Bay Rays, a team that is 23rd in wOBA (.300) with the 11th-highest K rate (22.9%). In terms of talent, Gausman is probably the best hurler on the board as he's recorded a 3.88 SIERA, 22.9% strikeout rate and 11.3% swinging-strike rate.

AJ Smith-Shawver, Braves ($10,200)

I can't say I'm excited about playing AJ Smith-Shawver at a five-digit salary, but given the pitching options today, he has to be on our radar. The Atlanta Braves' youngster has been pretty good this year, pitching to a 4.08 SIERA and 24.6% strikeout rate. The matchup is solid, too, as he's at home against the Washington Nationals, an offense that is 20th in wOBA (.305).

Stacks to Target

Cincinnati Reds

Players to Target: Elly De La Cruz ($3,800), Gavin Lux ($2,600), Austin Hays ($3,200) and Spencer Steer ($2,600)

The slate's top implied total (5.47) belongs to the Cincinnati Reds, who get a warm-weather home game against Bryse Wilson. Wilson owns a 5.30 SIERA and 12.7% strikeout rate so far in 2025. Yikes. Elly De La Cruz brings huge upside to the table, although he'll likely be very popular. Gavin Lux is a low-salary leadoff bat, and Spencer Steer is a handy puzzle piece as he can be deployed at first, second or the outfield.

Atlanta Braves

Players to Target: Matt Olson ($3,100), Marcell Ozuna ($3,500), Austin Riley ($3,300) and Michael Harris II ($2,900)

The Braves are the other top-tier stack as they boast a 5.39 implied total against Trevor Williams, a righty who has pitched to a 4.27 SIERA and 18.3% K rate. Matt Olson is my favorite bat on the slate. He's mashed his way to a .381 expected wOBA and is easy to like at his salary. Michael Harris II is running a .267 BABIP -- well below his career average of .323. Things are starting to turn in his favor as he's got a .362 wOBA over his past nine games.

Minnesota Twins

Players to Target: Byron Buxton ($3,600), Trevor Larnach ($2,900), Carlos Correa ($2,800) and Willi Castro ($2,600)

Tomoyuki Sugano has really struggled so far in his MLB career, and that puts the Minnesota Twins on the stacking radar. Sugano has a lowly 14.2% strikeout rate and is allowing 1.36 homers per nine through his first 46 1/3 innings. Byron Buxton is a core piece to my Twins stacks. The veteran outfielder has a .346 wOBA, 9 home runs and 8 steals. Trevor Larnach has racked up a .361 wOBA versus RHP this season, and Willi Castro's multi-position eligibility and low salary make him appealing.

