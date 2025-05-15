NFL
2025 Minnesota Vikings Schedule, Results, TV Channel
The Minnesota Vikings figure to have their hands full on Sept. 8, when they square off against the Chicago Bears as part of their 2025 schedule. Details on the Vikings' complete NFL schedule can be seen below. Looking for additional information on the Minnesota Vikings' 2025 results and NFL schedule? We've got you covered in the piece below.
Vikings' 2025 Schedule
Date/Time
Opponent
Odds/Score
Location
TV Channel
|Monday, Sept. 8 at 8:15 p.m. ET
|@ Bears
|-
|Soldier Field, Chicago, Illinois
|ABC/ESPN
|Sunday, Sept. 14 at 8:20 p.m. ET
|Falcons
|-
|U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis, Minnesota
|NBC
|Sunday, Sept. 21 at 1 p.m. ET
|Bengals
|-
|U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis, Minnesota
|CBS
|Sunday, Sept. 28 at 9:30 a.m. ET
|@ Steelers
|-
|Croke Park, Dublin, Ireland
|NFL Network
|Sunday, Oct. 5 at 9:30 a.m. ET
|@ Browns
|-
|Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, England
|NFL Network
|Sunday, Oct. 19 at 1 p.m. ET
|Eagles
|-
|U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis, Minnesota
|FOX
|Thursday, Oct. 23 at 8:15 p.m. ET
|@ Chargers
|-
|SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, California
|Amazon Prime Video