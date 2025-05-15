2025 Minnesota Vikings Schedule, Results, TV Channel

The Minnesota Vikings figure to have their hands full on Sept. 8, when they square off against the Chicago Bears as part of their 2025 schedule. Details on the Vikings' complete NFL schedule can be seen below. Looking for additional information on the Minnesota Vikings' 2025 results and NFL schedule? We've got you covered in the piece below.

Vikings' 2025 Schedule

Date/Time Opponent Odds/Score Location TV Channel Monday, Sept. 8 at 8:15 p.m. ET @ Bears - Soldier Field, Chicago, Illinois ABC/ESPN Sunday, Sept. 14 at 8:20 p.m. ET Falcons - U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis, Minnesota NBC Sunday, Sept. 21 at 1 p.m. ET Bengals - U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis, Minnesota CBS Sunday, Sept. 28 at 9:30 a.m. ET @ Steelers - Croke Park, Dublin, Ireland NFL Network Sunday, Oct. 5 at 9:30 a.m. ET @ Browns - Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, England NFL Network Sunday, Oct. 19 at 1 p.m. ET Eagles - U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis, Minnesota FOX Thursday, Oct. 23 at 8:15 p.m. ET @ Chargers - SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, California Amazon Prime Video View Full Table ChevronDown

