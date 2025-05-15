FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
NFL

2025 Minnesota Vikings Schedule, Results, TV Channel

2025 Minnesota Vikings Schedule, Results, TV Channel

The Minnesota Vikings figure to have their hands full on Sept. 8, when they square off against the Chicago Bears as part of their 2025 schedule. Details on the Vikings' complete NFL schedule can be seen below. Looking for additional information on the Minnesota Vikings' 2025 results and NFL schedule? We've got you covered in the piece below.

Vikings' 2025 Schedule

Date/Time
Opponent
Odds/Score
Location
TV Channel
Monday, Sept. 8 at 8:15 p.m. ET@ Bears-Soldier Field, Chicago, IllinoisABC/ESPN
Sunday, Sept. 14 at 8:20 p.m. ETFalcons-U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis, MinnesotaNBC
Sunday, Sept. 21 at 1 p.m. ETBengals-U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis, MinnesotaCBS
Sunday, Sept. 28 at 9:30 a.m. ET@ Steelers-Croke Park, Dublin, IrelandNFL Network
Sunday, Oct. 5 at 9:30 a.m. ET@ Browns-Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, EnglandNFL Network
Sunday, Oct. 19 at 1 p.m. ETEagles-U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis, MinnesotaFOX
Thursday, Oct. 23 at 8:15 p.m. ET@ Chargers-SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, CaliforniaAmazon Prime Video

