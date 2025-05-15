Could Clever Again Challenge Journalism in the 2025 Preakness Stakes?

With Sovereignty not in the field for the 2025 Preakness Stakes, Journalism has emerged as a heavy favorite.

The Kentucky Derby runner-up is 8-5 on the morning line for Saturday's race at Pimlico Race Course.

Which horse could present the biggest threat to Journalism?

FanDuel TV's Christina Blacker joined Jim Sannes on Covering the Spread to discuss why she thinks Clever Again could contend for the win Saturday night.

You can find more of Christina's insights by checking out the full Preakness Stakes preview on FanDuel's YouTube page. Both shows are also available on the Covering the Spread podcast feed on Apple or Spotify.

New to FanDuel Racing? Place your first bet up to $500 and get it back in Racing Bonus if it doesn’t win! Valid in participating states. See here for full terms and conditions. Head over to FanDuel Racing to see all of today’s horse racing odds.

Looking for more horse racing betting opportunities? Head over to FanDuel Racing to see all of today’s horse racing odds.

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.