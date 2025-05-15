2025 NFL Schedule: Which Teams Have the Most Primetime Games?

With the 2025 NFL schedule finalized, things are starting to take shape.

Whether it's NFL schedule winners and losers, easy schedules, tough schedules, or even travel distances, there are tons of narratives to dig into.

Which teams will we be seeing most in the national spotlight though? Which squads have the most primetime games? Let's take a look.

2025 NFL Schedule: Teams With the Most Primetime Games

How many primetime games does your favorite team have? 🤔



(sorry Browns, Titans & Saints fans 💔) pic.twitter.com/lYbmA1r8c5 — FanDuel Sportsbook (@FDSportsbook) May 15, 2025

The Kansas City Chiefs will once again be featured heavily in primetime this season, as they lead the way with seven primetime matchups.

Next up is America's Team: the Dallas Cowboys, who have six primetime matchups.

Only three teams will not factor into primetime in 2025 as far as the initial schedule: the Cleveland Browns, the Tennessee Titans, and the New Orleans Saints.

Cleveland, however, does have an island game this season when they play the Minnesota Vikings at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England in Week 5 -- one of seven international NFL games in 2025.

Which 2025 futures stand out to you? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's latest NFL betting odds to see the full menu of options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.