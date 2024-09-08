FanDuel MLB DFS Picks: Sunday 9/8/24

Our daily fantasy helper is available every day to analyze FanDuel's main slate and give you a starting point when you're building lineups.

Be sure to incorporate our MLB DFS projections -- which are powered by numberFire -- into your research process. numberFire also has the latest starting lineups and weather as well as heat maps to help you find the best matchups.

Let's check out the top options on today's main slate.

Note: All MLB odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook. All stats come from FanGraphs and Baseball Savant unless noted otherwise.

MLB DFS Picks

Pitcher Breakdown

A Chris Sale ($11,800) day always forces some choices, and that's no different in this home matchup with the Toronto Blue Jays.

Toronto has stumbled to a bottom-10 wRC+ (76) and strikeout rate (26.7%) against southpaws over the 30 days, so you can fire the lefty up despite the name value around the matchup. He's posted at least nine strikeouts in each of his last four starts when not facing a team that's top 10 in strikeout avoidance against his split.

However, if marquee stacks are on your mind, starting with Freddy Peralta ($9,600) might not be a bad idea. Peralta draws the Colorado Rockies' league-high 31.1% K rate against righties in that same timeframe. The righty's 3.86 expected ERA (xERA), 27.3% strikeout rate, and 36.7% hard-hit rate always provide a quality package that I'll accept in an elite matchup -- like this one.

Luis Severino ($8,700) is the next stop down given his opponent's 3.40-run implied team total. Severino's lack of K upside (20.3%) rate is a precipitous drop from our two aces, but he could absolutely nab a quality start at home when the Cincinnati Reds, like the Blue Jays, are a bottom-10 team in wRC+ and K rate in his split over the past month of play.

Though I'm too concerned about the homer risk (1.16 HR/9 allowed), Andrew Heaney ($7,800) could be a target for many on a slate chock full of stacks. The Los Angeles Angels are the Los Angeles Angels -- even in their better split. In the past 30 days, L.A.'s .677 team OPS against lefties is significantly better than righties (.592), though. I'd rather find the coin for Peralta or Severino, but I can't fault backers of a ceiling day from Heaney's impressive 12.5% swinging-strike rate induced.

Stacks to Target

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.