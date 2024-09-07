FanDuel MLB DFS Picks: Saturday 9/7/24

O our daily fantasy helper is available every day to analyze FanDuel's main slate and give you a starting point when you're building lineups.

Be sure to incorporate our MLB DFS projections -- which are powered by numberFire -- into your research process. numberFire also has the latest starting lineups and weather as well as heat maps to help you find the best matchups.

Let's check out the top options on today's main slate.

Note: All MLB odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook. All stats come from FanGraphs and Baseball Savant unless noted otherwise.

MLB DFS Picks

Pitcher Breakdown

Today's pitching pool is a great lesson in looking at performance over outcome.

Jose Berrios having a salary encroaching $11,000 checks out in the box score with six straight outings of at least 42 FanDuel points, but in addition to a tough Atlanta Braves order on the other side, Berrios' season-long 4.91 expected ERA (xERA), 41.8% hard-hit rate allowed, and 1.48 HR/9 allowed show way too many issues when two other aces are in solid matchups.

The first is Logan Gilbert ($10,300), whose 3.18 xERA, 26.5% strikeout rate, and tiny 4.7% walk rate all rank in the 75th percentile or better across baseball. The opposing St. Louis Cardinals have heated up to a .732 OPS against righties in the past 30 days, but this game's paltry 7.0-run total shows plenty of trust in Gilbert to tackle the Redbirds.

Secondarily, Dylan Cease ($9,700) at a four-digit salary has to be the focal point of any format. Cease has some of the highest upside across baseball in any given start with a 3.30 xERA, .210 expected batting average allowed (xBA), and 30.3% K rate that can compete with anyone. At pitcher-friendly Petco Park, Cease draws a San Francisco Giants lineup that sold bats at the deadline and have limped to a .647 team OPS and 28.0% punchout rate against righties in the past month of play.

Tyler Anderson ($8,400) draws a Texas Rangers lineup that absolutely can't hit lefties, per a .570 team OPS over the last 30 days in the split. Cooper Criswell ($6,500) also faces the lowly Chicago White Sox in the bargain bin if you want to go bananas with stacks, but keep in mind that he's not topped 80 pitches in the past month.

At any salary level, there are viable alternatives to leave the hot-running Berrios out of the mix.

Stacks to Target

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You’ll receive $200 in Bonus Bets guaranteed after your first bet of $5+ is placed! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Looking to build some MLB DFS lineups? Check out FanDuel’s daily fantasy baseball lobby to see all the offerings for today’s slates.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.