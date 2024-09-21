FanDuel MLB DFS Picks: Saturday 9/21/24

Our daily fantasy helper is available every day to analyze FanDuel's main slate and give you a starting point when you're building lineups.

MLB DFS Picks

Pitcher Breakdown

Each of the last nine opponents for Carlos Rodon ($10,200) have a sub-.700 team OPS against lefties in the past 30 days, and the Oakland Athletics (.669) are part of that club with a 24.0% strikeout rate in those parameters. He's a fine play, but I think we can use the salary better.

For instance, Max Scherzer ($9,400) has a similar expected ERA (3.75 xERA) and strikeout rate (22.6%) to Rodon entering a matchup with the whiff-happy Seattle Mariners at pitcher-friendly Globe Life Park. I'd argue Ronel Blanco ($9,200) is even better, too.

Blanco eliminates many of the concerns I had with Justin Verlander yesterday in this elite Los Angeles Angels matchup. His whiff rate (27.9%) is borderline exceptional for some of the home run issues (1.21 HR/9 allowed). Moreover, the Angels chasing a starter early two days in a row would be like dual lightning strikes.

Brady Singer ($8,700) is also worth a shout despite his low strikeout rate (22.3%). He's primed for a quality start at home against a San Francisco Giants club that's limped to a .672 OPS with a 28.0% strikeout rate against righties in the past 30 days.

The bargain bin is a bit of a disappointment behind these guys, but it's made up for in earnest by Martin Perez ($7,700). Perez has been a godsend for the revitalized Padres, posting a 2.72 ERA with an improved strikeout rate (20.0%) with the club. He draws the Chicago White Sox tonight but didn't really get a salary bump for it.

Stacks to Target

