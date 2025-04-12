FanDuel MLB DFS Picks: Saturday 4/12/25

Our daily fantasy helper is available every day to analyze FanDuel's main slate and give you a starting point when you're building lineups.

Be sure to incorporate our MLB DFS projections into your research process.

Let's check out the top options on today's main slate.

Note: All MLB odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook. All stats come from FanGraphs and Baseball Savant unless noted otherwise.

Top MLB DFS Picks

Pitcher Breakdown

Corbin Burnes ($10,000)

Easily one of the most dismal main slates of the year for pitching could call for Corbin Burnes in suboptimal form. Of course, he used to pitch for the Milwaukee Brewers, which might be added incentive to clean up a 5.71 xERA and 14.9% walk rate in 2025's small sample. It's just a tough click when Burnes' struggles coincide with Milwaukee ripping the cover off the baseball against righties (.772 team OPS).

Bryan Woo ($9,800)

In all formats, I'll go with Bryan Woo tonight as he makes another home start in one of MLB's friendliest confines for pitchers. Even with a muted tendency to strike out, the Texas Rangers are fourth from the bottom in team OPS against right-handed pitching (.618). Woo has a sparkling 3.13 career xFIP at the Seattle Mariners' home venue and tossed six innings of one-run ball there to open the season against the A's.

Roki Sasaki ($8,500)

Roki Sasaki has yet to extend beyond the fourth inning, but his 3.91 xERA implies a brighter future, and he's still yet to allow a home run. If his upward trajectory continues tonight, this is a discount salary for a righty that regularly touches 100 mph and averaged at least 10.00 K/9 during his last three seasons in Japan. The Chicago Cubs' 21.0% K rate against right-handers doesn't scream "upside spot", though.

Stacks to Target

Los Angeles Dodgers

Players to Target: Mookie Betts ($4,200), Freddie Freeman ($3,700), Michael Conforto ($2,700)

After a 4.17 xERA last year, Ben Brown is trending toward downright mediocre with a 5.48 mark this season. A matchup with the star-studded Los Angeles Dodgers probably won't help. L.A.'s entire lineup, as usual, is dismantling righties, and Freddie Freeman's recent return from injury in conjunction with Michael Conforto's promotion in the lineup actually makes a Dodgers stack somewhat easy with Burnes or Woo.

Arizona Diamondbacks

Players to Target: Corbin Carroll ($3,900), Josh Naylor ($3,200), Pavin Smith ($2,900)

Chad Patrick has coughed up 1.64 HR/9, and the Brewers' bullpen has the 10th-worst xFIP in baseball to start the season (4.23). Chase Field is also a top-five park for hitters. Those are three reasons why the Arizona Diamondbacks' 5.13-run implied team total is actually even a slight tick higher than L.A.'s. Josh Naylor and Pavin Smith are key value lefties to keep in mind.

Houston Astros

Players to Target: Jose Altuve ($3,700), Christian Walker ($3,000), Jeremy Pena ($3,000), Isaac Parades ($2,900)

I couldn't believe this, but the Houston Astros' right-hand-dominant lineup has taken just 17 plate appearances against lefties all season. No wonder they're struggling! Southpaw Tyler Anderson (5.27 xERA) is scuffling mightily to open the year himself, so this could be Houston's breakout party. Their salaries are largely suppressed amidst this cold spell against righties.

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You’ll receive $250 in Bonus Bets if your first $5+ bet wins! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Looking to build some MLB DFS lineups? Check out FanDuel’s daily fantasy baseball lobby to see all the offerings for today’s slates.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author’s advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.