FanDuel MLB DFS Picks: Saturday 3/29/25

Note: All MLB odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook. All stats come from FanGraphs and Baseball Savant unless noted otherwise.

Top MLB DFS Picks

Pitcher Breakdown

Spencer Schwellenbach ($10,000)

I, too, was surprised to see Spencer Schwellenbach as the slate's highest-salaried pitcher, but he appears to be another Atlanta Braves righty primed for a breakout. Schwellenbach posted a 2.65 xFIP and 34.6% strikeout rate in spring training, and the San Diego Padres added a few whiff-heavy bats to the bottom of 2025's lineup.

Bryce Miller ($9,900)

The Athletics still haven't appeared to make a leap against righties, mustering just two earned runs in five innings off Luis Castillo on Friday. A 3.84 xFIP and 30.4% K rate for Bryce Miller indicates he's ready for the matchup. Miller struck out nine in six innings during his only start against a similar A's lineup last season.

Roki Sasaki ($8,800)

With surely plenty of nerves, Roki Sasaki only mustered 56 pitches to open the year in Japan against the Chicago Cubs, but that pitch count could be closer to 70 tonight against a Detroit Tigers team that's proving to pull back against righties from last year. Yoshinobu Yamamoto struck out 10 in 5.0 innings last night, and Sasaki's stuff -- including touching triple digits -- figures to generate a ton of whiffs.

Walker Buehler ($7,900)

I'm all aboard a bounce-back campaign from Walker Buehler, whose return from Tommy John surgery wasn't ideal in 2024. Buehler posted a 3.85 xFIP with a 27.5% strikeout rate in spring training. Tonight's road matchup with the Texas Rangers is tough, but this could be one of his lowest salaries of the year if the two-time All-Star pitcher returns to form.

Stacks to Target

Atlanta Braves

Randy Vasquez sticks out like a sore thumb as most teams turn to their No. 2 or No. 3 starter on Saturday. Vasquez's 5.01 skill-interactive ERA (SIERA) last year was poor, and a sub-18.0% strikeout rate this spring still implies he won't miss a ton of bats. The sample is small, but Atlanta is doing their thing against righties (109 wRC+) in 2025 already.

New York Mets

If March's exhibition games are any indication, the New York Mets are the offense you want in H-Town tonight. Spencer Arrighetti's 5.53 xFIP in spring training doesn't provide much hope for improvement on its own, and this star-studded Mets lineup is bound to erupt after just four runs in two games.

Boston Red Sox

Tyler Mahle was one of baseball's luckiest arms limiting homers last season, surrendering just a 6.7% HR:FB ratio. He already coughed up 1.59 HR/9 in the spring, and I want to buy the Boston Red Sox in DFS as negative buzz on social media grows. This lineup is primed to crush righties, and Boston's implied team total (4.50) is quite healthy to do so tonight.

Chicago Cubs

Though last year's overall results were better, Brandon Pfaadt has allowed flyball and hard-hit rates north of 38.0% in both of his first two MLB campaigns, and a 4.80 ERA this spring indicates a few line drives. Chase Field is the best park for hitting on the slate by a mile, and I'd rather target it with the Chicago Cubs than the Arizona Diamondbacks, who lost a powerful righty this offseason before this matchup with Shota Imanaga.

