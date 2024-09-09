FanDuel MLB DFS Picks: Monday 9/9/24

Our daily fantasy helper is available every day to analyze FanDuel's main slate and give you a starting point when you're building lineups.

MLB DFS Picks

Pitcher Breakdown

With Paul Skenes left off the main slate, we've got a lot of middling arms to choose from.

Carlos Rodon ($9,700) is the top-dollar pitcher, and the juice might be worth the squeeze here. Rodon is known to give up the long ball, but his 3.78 SIERA and 26.7% strikeout rate are stellar. He averages the most FanDuel points per game (32.14) on the slate and is projected for a slate-high 32.4 FanDuel points tonight. His ability to pitch into and finish the sixth inning on a consistent basis offers a high strikeout ceiling. Plus, the opposing Kansas City Royals have become famous for their offensive road struggles. The team sports a .299 wOBA (22nd) on the road, quite a departure from their home numbers.

However, Kansas City is a fairly strikeout-resistant squad, posting a mere 18.4% strikeout rate (second-lowest in MLB) this season. It's fair for this to scare you off Rodon at such a cost, so might I offer you David Festa ($8,500). Festa has started only nine games for the Minnesota Twins this season, but the rookie has shined with a 29.1% strikeout rate, 3.28 xFIP, and 3.32 SIERA. He's yet to exceed 90 pitches but has thrown at least 88 pitches in his last two starts, a potential sign for a longer leash tonight.

Festa will take on the Los Angeles Angels, a team that comes in with a .293 wOBA (fourth-worst in MLB) and a 23.8% strikeout rate (10th-highest in MLB) versus right-handed pitchers. This is an awesome matchup at home for Festa, and while his ceiling isn't massive, we could see just how high his ceiling is this evening. Our projections forecast him for 32.0 FanDuel points, good for the second-most behind Rodon. This also hands Festa the best points-per-dollar projection.

Neither Brady Singer ($8,400) nor Brayan Bello ($8,300) are catching my eye at their salaries. Both have tough matchups against AL East powerhouse teams in the New York Yankees and Baltimore Orioles. If I'm spending this type of money at pitcher, I either want to invest in Festa's matchup or Rodon's ceiling.

If you're looking to get frugal at pitcher given Monday's underwhelming inventory, Joey Cantillo ($6,900) could be a viable option. Cantillo has made just four starts for the Cleveland Guardians this season and his ceiling thus far has been capped off with a forgettable 15 FanDuel points. With that said, he'll draw a matchup against the Chicago White Sox, whose offense enters with league-worst marks in SLG, wOBA, and wRC+ against lefties while also striking out at a 24.4% rate (eighth-highest) versus this handedness. In turn, Cantillo is projected for the second-most points-per-dollar tonight.

Stacks to Target

