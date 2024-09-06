FanDuel MLB DFS Picks: Friday 9/6/24

Our daily fantasy helper is available every day to analyze FanDuel's main slate and give you a starting point when you're building lineups.

Be sure to incorporate our MLB DFS projections -- which are powered by numberFire -- into your research process. numberFire also has the latest starting lineups and weather as well as heat maps to help you find the best matchups.

Let's check out the top options on today's main slate.

Note: All MLB odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook. All stats come from FanGraphs and Baseball Savant unless noted otherwise.

MLB DFS Picks

Pitcher Breakdown

Friday's slate is stacked with high-salary pitchers, including Tarik Skubal ($12,000), Zack Wheeler ($11,500), Framber Valdez ($10,600), Cole Ragans ($10,500), and Michael King ($10,000). Skubal is on track to win the American League Cy Young while Wheeler is expected to finish second for the hardware with the second-shortest odds to win the National League Cy Young (+1000). Skubal, Wheeler, Ragans, and King are all within the top-nine leaders for strikeouts, as well. In short, be prepared to invest a lot in a starter tonight.

Among the five candidates, Skubal and King are looking like the best options. Our MLB DFS projections are forecasting the highest fantasy point totals for the two starters. Skubal gets to face the Oakland Athletics, which holds obvious upside with the sixth-fewest runs scored and fourth-highest strikeout percentage (K%). The Giants are averaging an alarming 12.3 strikeouts per game over their last four while King holds the highest projected K total of the night at 7.7.

Outside of this group of starters, Nick Pivetta ($9,300) demands some attention as he gets to take on the worst team in baseball, the Chicago White Sox. Pivetta's opponent holds the fourth-lowest implied team total of the night at 3.3. Chicago managed to record eight runs on September 4th against the Baltimore Orioles but still hold the fewest runs scored over the last 30 days be a sizable margin (24 fewer runs than the second-smallest total).

Budget options are few and far between tonight. Zebby Matthews ($7,200) could be the best option. The rookie's 7.41 ERA is admittedly very scary, but his single-game xFIPs have been 3.01, 2.21, and 3.48 in three of his four starts. Outside of his 7.62 single-game xFIP on August 19th, Matthews' advanced stats are actually solid. The Kansas City Royals have logged only 2.3 runs per game over their previous seven games, as well.

Stacks to Target

