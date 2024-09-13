FanDuel MLB DFS Picks: Friday 9/13/24

Our daily fantasy helper is available every day to analyze FanDuel's main slate and give you a starting point when you're building lineups.

Note: All MLB odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook. All stats come from FanGraphs and Baseball Savant unless noted otherwise.

MLB DFS Picks

Pitcher Breakdown

Yusei Kikuchi ($10,500) leads the main slate and carries the only salary reaching $10,000. Since being traded to the Houston Astros, Kikuchi has mostly excelled with a 3.07 ERA over seven starts, and he's posted single-game xFIPs of 3.44 or lower in six of the seven outings. He's got at least 6 punchouts in five of the seven starts, with spike outings of 11 and 12 Ks.

Kikuchi's opponent -- the Los Angeles Angels -- carry the sixth-lowest implied total for tonight (3.57) and own the third-highest strikeout percentage (K%) over the last 30 days. Following an elite 64.0 FanDuel points (FDP) in his most recent outing, Kikuchi is worth the salary he carries and boasts the highest projected FanDuel points for the main slate (37.2), per our MLB DFS projections.

There's a decent drop off after Kikuchi, with Bailey Ober ($9,800) holding the next-highest salary. Unlike Kikuchi, Ober may not be worth the lofty salary. He's tied for the fifth-highest projected FDP (32.5) despite coming in at the second-highest salary. Ober's single-game xFIPs have been over his season-long 3.93 xFIP in four of his last five appearances.

Tanner Bibee ($8,500) and Clarke Schmidt ($8,700) are a couple of solid options with good value. Bibee is carrying the third-most projected FDP (34.8) while Schmidt touts the fourth-highest projected total (32.9).

Bibee gets to face the Tampa Bay Rays, who have the seventh-fewest runs scored and are tied for the seventh-highest K% over the last 30 days. The Cleveland Guardians' starter is carrying a 6.5 strikeout prop tonight and has reached six strikeouts in four of his last five. Tampa Bay also holds the second-lowest implied total for the night (3.29).

As for Schmidt, the Boston Red Sox often rely on their slugging with the fifth-highest SLG and eighth-most home runs per contest. Schmidt has the goods to keep Boston's pop under wraps. He is in the top 29% of hard-hit rate allowed, and he's given up only one dinger in four of his last five. Boston is averaging 12.5 Ks per game over the last four, and Schmidt carries a 9.5 K/9 for the season. However, Schmidt is making only his second start since returning from an injury that held him out since late May, so he may not go deep into the game.

Another pitcher looking to get his feet under him following an injury is Jacob deGrom ($9,000). The salary suggests some serious upside. It is deGrom after all, but this is his first start in about a year and a half due to Tommy John surgery. A modest pitch count is likely, and that keeps me away from one of the most dominant pitchers of this generation.

Stacks to Target

