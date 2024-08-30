FanDuel MLB DFS Picks: Friday 8/30/24

Our daily fantasy helper is available every day to analyze FanDuel's main slate and give you a starting point when you're building lineups.

Be sure to incorporate our MLB DFS projections -- which are powered by numberFire -- into your research process. numberFire also has the latest starting lineups and weather as well as heat maps to help you find the best matchups.

Let's check out the top options on today's main slate.

Note: All MLB odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook. All stats come from FanGraphs and Baseball Savant unless noted otherwise.

MLB DFS Picks

Pitcher Breakdown

Friday's main slate locks at 7:05 pm ET and features 10 games, giving us plenty of arms to choose from.

At the top, it's hard to argue against Blake Snell ($11,200). Snell couldn't find the zone in his most recent start, issuing six walks and managing just 18 FanDuel points (FPs) over three innings. But he'd been lights out in the five starts leading up to that dud, pitching to a 1.05 ERA with a 44% K% and averaging 57.6 FPPG in that span. I'd expect him to get back on track at home against a Miami Marlins side that ranks 29th in wRC+ (78) and has an above-average strikeout rate (22.1%) against left-handed pitching.

Sky's the limit here, and our MLB DFS projections peg Snell for a slate-best 40.6 FPs. Given his matchup and proven upside, he figures to be the (rightful) chalk arm.

No other pitcher on the slate sniffs Snell's strikeout upside on paper, although Framber Valdez ($11,100) has given it his best shot over the second half. Since the All-Star break, Valdez is 5-1 with a 2.40 ERA and 33.3% K%. That K% ticks up to 34.2% if we include his final start of the first half. He's given up a miniscule 4.3% barrel rate and forced ground balls at a 55.7% clip during that stretch. That's ace-level stuff, and it's resulted in him averaging 46.3 FPPG over his last eight starts.

Valdez gets the Kansas City Royals at home. KC has hardly struck out (17.6%) and has the seventh-highest wRC+ (113) against lefties on the road, but they managed just three runs in yesterday's series-opener and just lost Vinnie Pasquantino for the season. Valdez should be fine, and he's a viable pivot off the likely chalkier Snell.

Others to Consider

George Kirby ($9,400 at LAA) It's fair to question Kirby's upside (he's cracked 40 FPs only once since the All-Star break) thanks to a meh 23.5% K%, but his salary has dipped enough to make him viable in a juicy matchup with the Los Angeles Angels. The Angels are 29th in wRC+ (75) and have the third-highest K% (25.9%) against righties over the second half. There's likely a sizable floor here, and we project Kirby for 35.1 FPs, making him the second-best point-per-dollar value on the bump (3.73 FPs per $1,000).

Clayton Kershaw ($7,700 at ARI) A road date with the red-hot Arizona Diamondbacks isn't ideal, not when they've struck out at just a 19.7% clip and sport a 111 wRC+ against lefties over the second half. But a $7.7K salary puts Kershaw in play as value option, especially with four five-figure arms at the top. He's pitched to a 3.72 ERA and 4.34 SIERA thus far, and the 19% K% is less than ideal. But he's also surrendered only a 3.2% barrel rate and worked up to 88 pitches the last time out. Consider him a value play in tournaments, but I'd shy away in cash games.



Stacks to Target

All customers get a 30% Profit Boost to use on a 3+ leg Same Game Parlay wager on any MLB game happening August 30th! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Looking to build some MLB DFS lineups? Check out FanDuel’s daily fantasy baseball lobby to see all the offerings for today’s slates.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.