FanDuel MLB DFS Picks: Friday 7/11/25

Our daily fantasy helper is available every day to analyze FanDuel's main slate and give you a starting point when you're building lineups.

Be sure to incorporate our MLB DFS projections into your research process.

Let's check out the top options on today's main slate.

Note: All MLB odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook. All stats come from FanGraphs and Baseball Savant unless noted otherwise.

Top MLB DFS Picks

Pitcher Breakdown

Tarik Skubal, Tigers ($11,500)

If Tarik Skubal is on the slate, he's probably the SP1, and that's the case today for a friendly home matchup with the Seattle Mariners. Although Seattle's offense has been good lately, ranking ninth in wOBA over the last 30 days (.328), I'm not sure how much that matters as Skubal has been out of this world, dominating to the tune of a 2.31 SIERA, 33.9% strikeout rate and 17.2% swinging-strike rate. The only negative with using Skubal is the salary, but he brings through-the-roof upside to the table. He's listed at -198 odds to record 8+ Ks. Just make sure to watch the weather as rain could be an issue.

Joe Ryan, Twins ($10,300)

Joe Ryan checks a few boxes and comes at a significant salary discount to Skubal. Ryan is at home in a dream matchup versus the Pittsburgh Pirates, a team that sits 29th in wOBA over the last 30 days (.275) with the 5th-highest K rate in that time (24.1%). Ryan boasts a 3.08 SIERA and 28.6% K rate, but dingers can sometimes be an issue for him thanks to his 48.6% fly-ball rate. That's not as much of a concern as usual, though, given the matchup.

Chase Burns, Reds ($8,800)

Chase Burns has been a little all over the place through three starts, sandwiching 30- and 32-FanDuel point outings around a start where he recorded one out and -14 FanDuel points. He draws a lovely home matchup today versus the Colorado Rockies, so we should see Burns thrive. Colorado has the game's highest K rate over the past 30 days (26.2%), and Burns is listed at -132 to get 7+ punchouts. The upside is there, making Burns an appealing value arm.

Chase Burns - Alt Strikeouts Chase Burns - Alt Strikeouts Chase Burns 7+ Strikeouts -132 Chase Burns 8+ Strikeouts +162 View more odds in Sportsbook

Stacks to Target

Toronto Blue Jays

Players to Target: Nathan Lukes ($2,600), Addison Barger ($3,000), Vladimir Guerrero Jr. ($3,200) and Will Wagner ($2,300)

When looking for stacks, salary is going to matter a lot unless you're passing on Skubal and Ryan at SP. The Toronto Blue Jays are here for us. Not only do they hold a slate-high 5.7 implied total versus Luis Severino in a homer-happy park in Sacramento, but they have salaries that are pretty easy to get to. Addison Barger is one of my favorite bats on this slate. He's got a .375 expected wOBA overall, and he's tagged RHP for a 43.0% hard-hit rate and 41.6% fly-ball rate. Nathan Lukes has been hitting leadoff lately, and Will Wagner is a value piece who can be plugged in at 1B, 2B and 3B.

New York Yankees

Players to Target: Jasson Dominguez ($3,300), Cody Bellinger ($3,000), Giancarlo Stanton ($3,100) and Aaron Judge ($4,800)

If you include Aaron Judge, the New York Yankees' salaries are a bad fit alongside an ace. But it's much more doable if you stack the Yanks (5.2 implied total) without Judge, and I love this spot for them as they're in the Bronx against Chris Flexen, who has allowed 1.56 homers per nine innings since the start of 2023. Jasson Dominguez -- who will likely be atop the order -- is one of today's best home run picks while Cody Bellinger and Giancarlo Stanton offer good power at reasonable salaries.

Milwaukee Brewers

Players to Target: Jackson Chourio ($3,400), William Contreras ($2,800), Andrew Vaughn ($2,600) and Isaac Collins ($2,600)

The Milwaukee Brewers are another offense with a high implied total (4.9) and lots of modest salaries. They're at home against Mitchell Parker, who has struggled to a 5.00 SIERA and 41.8% fly-ball rate. Jackson Chourio torches southpaws to the tune of a .424 wOBA, and he's hot right now with a .393 wOBA so far in July. He's the main attraction. Isaac Collins, Andrew Vaughn and William Contreras will all hit from the right side against Parker. Collins, a switch-hitter, has been better against LHP (.358 wOBA) than RHP (.340).

Get one month of MLB.TV on us! FanDuel customers can now place any $5 bet on MLB and unlock a full month of MLB.TV — regardless if your bet wins or loses. See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Looking to build some MLB DFS lineups? Check out FanDuel’s daily fantasy baseball lobby to see all the offerings for today’s slates.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author’s advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.