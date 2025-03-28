FanDuel MLB DFS Picks: Friday 3/28/25

Our daily fantasy helper is available every day to analyze FanDuel's main slate and give you a starting point when you're building lineups.

Top MLB DFS Picks

Pitcher Breakdown

Luis Castillo ($10,400)

Setting and forgetting a righty against the Athletics worked most of 2024, and Luis Castillo's teammate, Logan Gilbert, struck out eight and only surrendered one earned in seven innings last night. Castillo's WHIP (1.39) was a bit high this spring, but it still led to a workable 3.00 ERA with 5.5 K/9.

Mitch Keller ($9,800)

Mitch Keller got off to a scorching start that cooled over time last season, but his spring shows he might equipped for another behind a 2.40 ERA, 7.8 K/9, and a .628 OPS allowed. In a park friendly for not allowing homers, the Miami Marlins undermanned, rebuilding lineup has just a 3.44-run implied team total against him. His upside for Ks isn't tremendous, though.

Yoshinobu Yamamoto ($9,500)

This Detroit Tigers offense seems poised to pull back dramatically against righties this year, including Yoshinobu Yamamoto as the latest menacing name the Los Angeles Dodgers' rotation boasts. Yamamoto had some homer issues (1.38 HR/9) in the spring, but he still missed a ton of bats (12.8% swinging-strike rate) and has the lowest opposing implied team total tonight (2.77).

Jeffrey Springs ($8,800)

Opposite Castillo, Jeffrey Springs figures to have a few nice outings for the A's. Springs' health -- not effectiveness -- was the issue in four seasons below a 3.50 ERA with the Tampa Bay Rays, and he's a sneaky budget option in pitcher-friendly T-Mobile Park against a Seattle Mariners team that struck out 25.5% of the time (fourth-highest rate in MLB) against lefties last season.

Stacks to Target

Boston Red Sox (4.61-run implied team total)

Jack Leiter's 6.25 xERA last season was rough, and a 5.21 xFIP in spring training wasn't a verdict that he's truly turned a corner. The Boston Red Sox plated five runs yesterday, and this could be an extremely strong lineup against righties with six of its top-seven projected bats holding a career wRC+ over 95 in the split.

Arizona Diamondbacks (4.45)

Options on the mound shortly after Opening Day usually performed well last season, and Jameson Taillon (3.27 ERA) did. However, his ERA was 6.75 this spring, and he's had too many clunky patches -- and overall seasons -- to not at least consider the Arizona Diamondbacks in their hitter-friendly home venue.

Los Angeles Dodgers (4.23)

The logic for Taillon applies to Jack Flaherty, whose velocity and other key metrics tailed off dramatically with the Los Angeles Dodgers. Now back with the Detroit club that traded him to L.A., Flaherty was roughed up for 6 runs just 12 days ago as part of a pedestrian 4.37 xFIP in spring training.

Houston Astros (4.14)

We'll see if either the New York Mets or Houston Astros lineups get cooking after a pitcher's duel on Opening Day. I'd rather target Tylor Megill, who has allowed a hard-hit rate above 41.0% in three of his first four seasons, over Hunter Brown. Plus, we've seen this New York bullpen implode at times with similar names in the fold.

