FanDuel MLB DFS Picks and Helper: Wednesday 8/21/24

Note: All MLB odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook. All stats come from FanGraphs and Baseball Savant unless noted otherwise.

MLB DFS Picks

Pitcher Breakdown

In terms of upside, Jack Flaherty ($10,900) is the clearcut number-one arm on the slate.

He's got a delightful home matchup versus the Seattle Mariners, a team that ranks 23rd in wOBA versus righties (.298) with the highest strikeout rate in the split (28.1%). The owner of a 32.2% K rate and 14.1% swinging-strike rate, Flaherty can crush in this spot. Seattle has the slate's lowest implied total (3.40), and Flaherty's strikeout prop is at 7.5, per the MLB odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

I'm not really all that into any of the other high-salary arms. If I'm not using Flaherty, I'll likely bump down to Ryan Pepiot ($8,200).

Pepiot checks the matchup boxes as he's at the Oakland Athletics and gets to throw in a pitcher-friendly park. Oakland sports the third-highest K rate versus righties (25.1%) and just got dominated by Shane Baz on Tuesday. Pepiot has pretty excellent numbers -- especially for someone with an $8,200 salary -- including a 3.79 SIERA, 26.5% strikeout rate and 12.2% swinging-strike rate. Pepiot's K prop is at 5.5 with -154 odds on the over.

Others to Consider

Aaron Nola ($9,900 at Atlanta Braves) Nola could slip through the cracks a bit tonight, and the matchup at Atlanta isn't that bad given all the Braves' injury woes. Nola hasn't been getting many swings and misses this season (10.2% swinging-strike rate), but his strikeout prop is a solid 5.5 today with -138 odds on the over.

Jameson Taillon ($8,000 vs. Detroit Tigers) Taillon makes some sense as a low-salary dart throw and as a pivot off Pepiot. He draws a lovely matchup versus the Tigers, an offense that is 26th in wOBA against right-handers (.295) with the 7th-highest K rate in the split (24.1%). It helps that the wind is blowing in at Wrigley. Detroit's 3.40 implied total is the slate's second-lowest.



Stacks to Target

