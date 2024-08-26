FanDuel MLB DFS Picks and Helper: Monday 8/26/24

Our daily fantasy helper is available every day to analyze FanDuel's main slate and give you a starting point when you're building lineups.

Be sure to incorporate our MLB DFS projections -- which are powered by numberFire -- into your research process. numberFire also has the latest starting lineups and weather as well as heat maps to help you find the best matchups.

Let's check out the top options on today's main slate.

Note: All MLB odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook. All stats come from FanGraphs and Baseball Savant unless noted otherwise.

MLB DFS Picks

Pitcher Breakdown

Monday's main slate locks at 6:40 pm ET and features only one pitcher with a five-figure salary, though six carry salaries north of $9K.

That single $10K arm? That would be Zack Wheeler ($10,000) in his matchup with the Houston Astros. Wheeler's 2.73 ERA and 27.7% K% speaks for itself, and he's cracked 40 FanDuel points (FPs) in five of his last six outings. Facing an Astros roster that ranks eighth in wRC+ (110) and has the fourth-lowest K% (19.5%) against righties isn't ideal for Wheeler's upside, but he's still the highest-projected pitcher (36.4 FPs), according to our MLB DFS projections.

Wheeler figures to soak up a high roster rate tonight, so I'm fine pivoting to Bailey Ober ($9,600) in a home start against the Atlanta Braves. Ober's coming off a pair of mediocre road starts but still boasts a 3.65 SIERA and 26.3% K% for the season. He's been noticeably better at home, pitching to a 2.78 ERA with a 28% K%. The Braves, meanwhile, have taken a step back against righties over the second half of the year. Since the All-Star break, Atlanta has the sixth-highest K% (25%) and ranks 13th in wOBA (.319) against righties.

Others to Consider

Ryan Pepiot ($8,000 at SEA) Ryan Pepiot stands out as an intriguing mid-range option in a road date with the Seattle Mariners. Pepiot's hasn't missed a beat since returning from the IL, notching 31 and 37 FPs over his last two starts. His 3.81 SIERA is a strong mark for the year, but it's his 26.2% K% that makes him such an enticing value. While the Mariners are 11th in wRC+ (110) against righties since the All-Star break, they've also struck out at the fifth-highest clip (25%) over that span. It doesn't hurt that this game is at T-Mobile Park, which is the single-worst venue for hitting, per Statcast Park Factors.

Ty Madden ($5,500 at CWS) Detroit Tigers rookie Ty Madden will make his MLB debut against the Chicago White Sox, and his combination of low salary and mouth-watering matchup makes him worth a look in larger contests. Madden's ERA ballooned to 7.97 in Triple-A this year, but his 4.37 xFIP indicates things weren't all bad for the righty. His main allure is the 11.62 K/9 he posted Triple-A, and this is certainly the kind of matchup Madden could thrive in. Since the All-Star break, the White Sox have the eighth-highest K% and lowest wRC+ (75) against right-handed pitchers. Madden's 24.8-FP projection makes him the top point-per-dollar value at pitcher (4.51 FPs per $1,000).



Stacks to Targe

All customers get a 25% Profit Boost to use on a 3+ leg Same Game Parlay wager on any MLB game happening August 26th! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Looking to build some MLB DFS lineups? Check out FanDuel’s daily fantasy baseball lobby to see all the offerings for today’s slates.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.