FanDuel MLB DFS Picks and Helper: Monday 8/19/24

MLB DFS Picks

Pitcher Breakdown

Tonight's nine-game MLB DFS slate features several strong arms to build lineups around, with three pitchers cracking a five-figure salary and another three eclipsing $9K. FanDuel's main slate locks at 7:07 pm ET.

Michael King ($10,600) boasts the slate's highest salary, and he's worth considering even in a tough matchup against the Minnesota Twins. King has been rolling of late, exceeding 45 FanDuel points (FPs) in four of his last five starts. He's pitched to a 2.08 ERA with a 35.3% K% over that stretch, lowering his season-long ERA to 3.19. His ERA indicators (3.32 xERA; 3.35 xFIP; 3.48 SIERA) are rock-solid, and the strikeout upset is high enough warrant rostering him even with Minnesota sporting the sixth-best wRC+ (112) against RHP. King is projected for a slate-leading 40.1 FPs, according to our MLB DFS projections.

Taj Bradley ($9,800) has given up 15 runs over his last three starts, failing to score more than 22 FPs in all three blow-ups. But in a road date against the Oakland Athletics, I'm optimistic he bounces back in a big way. Bradley still has a stellar 28.5% K% on the year, and his 3.52 SIERA suggests he's pitched quite well overall. Before these recent struggles, Taj had scored 34 FPs in six of his previous seven starts. Oakland isn't a total pushover against righties, but they're just 16th in wRC+ (98) and sport the third-highest K% (25.3%) in that split. That puts Bradley in a strong position to produce in DFS and makes the over on his 6.5 strikeout prop an intriguing wager at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Others to Consider

Seth Lugo ($9,400 vs. LAA) - Lugo continues to outperform relative to his ERA indicators (3.97 xERA; 3.96 xFIP; 4.07 SIERA), but it's hard not to like him at home against the Los Angeles Angels. The righty has failed to crack 20 FPs in three of his last five outings, but he went for at least 40 FPs in the two others. There's a wide range of outcomes here, but I like the upside in a bounce back spot against an Angels side that ranks 26th in wRC+ (89) and has a 23.4% K% against right-handed pitchers.

Kyle Harrison ($8,200 vs. CHW) - Despite a trio of poor outings from Kyle Harrison, there's plenty of reason to buy into him bouncing back with the Chicago White Sox in town. Harrison has a 3.64 ERA and 25% K% at Oracle Park, taking full advantage of Statcast's third-best venue for pitchers. That bodes well for his chances of producing against a White Sox team that ranks dead-last in wRC+ (74) and wOBA (.274) against lefties. Their 24.6% K% in that split (sixth-highest in baseball) gives Harrison upside, and that's reflected in our projections. We peg Harrison for 33.8 FPs tonight, making him the top point-per-dollar value at pitcher (4.12 FPs per $1,000).

Stacks to Target

