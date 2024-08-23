FanDuel MLB DFS Picks and Helper: Friday 8/23/24

Our daily fantasy helper is available every day to analyze FanDuel's main slate and give you a starting point when you're building lineups.

Be sure to incorporate our MLB DFS projections -- which are powered by numberFire -- into your research process. numberFire also has the latest starting lineups and weather as well as heat maps to help you find the best matchups.

Let's check out the top options on today's main slate.

Note: All MLB odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook. All stats come from FanGraphs and Baseball Savant unless noted otherwise.

MLB DFS Picks

Pitcher Breakdown

Chris Sale ($11,500), who carries the shortest odds to win the National League Cy Young award (-450), is the headliner for today's slate. His matchup with the Washington Nationals causes some worry, for they carry the fifth-lowest strikeout percentage (K%) against lefties. However, the Nats sit among the bottom 10 in runs above average against sliders, which is Sale's most-used pitch paired with a superb 41.4 K%. After averaging 10.7 strikeouts per game over his last three starts, the opportunity is still there for Sale to stack Ks. Plus, his 2.66 skill-interactive ERA (SIERA) demands attention. The MLB odds via FanDuel Sportsbook have Sale carrying -134 odds to go over 7.5 strikeouts.

Luis Castillo ($10,200) is SP2 with a favorable matchup against the San Francisco Giants, who are totaling only 3.3 runs per game over their last 10. The Seattle Mariners' ace is home and gets to pitch in probably the most pitcher-friendly park in the game -- T-Mobile Park. Castillo has also been under his season average 3.76 xFIP in five of his last nine starts. Allowing extra-base hits has been a problem for Castillo (bottom 27% in hard-hit rate). However, the Giants have the fifth-lowest hard-hit percentage over the last 30 days, and T-Mobile Park has the second-fewest home runs in park factors.

If you're looking for a lower salary, Paul Blackburn ($8,300) is an intriguing option. He gets to deal in a pitcher-friendly park in Petco against the San Diego Padres. He has allowed only one earned run in three of his four starts since landing with the New York Mets. His 4.12 xFIP for the season isn't too shabby and is the second-best mark of his career. That's shining through in a New York uniform.

Others to Consider

Carlos Rodon ($9,700 vs. Colorado Rockies) Rodon has a 4.28 xFIP on the season but has been under a 4.00 xFIP in eight of his last nine starts. He gets to face one of MLB's worst batting orders that has the second-highest K% when facing lefties. Rodon carries a 8.5 strikeout prop for tonight's game.

Tanner Bibee ($9,000 vs. Texas Rangers) Bibee has posted a 1.65 ERA over his last five starts and is facing an ice-cold order that is averaging 2.6 runs over its previous seven. He's also carrying a solid 5.5 strikeout prop and has the fifth-highest K projection via FanDuel Research at 6.57.



Stacks to Target

