FanDuel Daily Fantasy Basketball Picks and Helper: Wednesday 4/3/24

Since NBA DFS is easier to predict than baseball or football, it would likely get plenty of votes as the best sport to play on FanDuel. Basketball players usually stick to the same minutes and produce at roughly the same rate. Sounds easy, right? Trust me -- it's not!

As a result, NBA daily fantasy is highly reliant on a player's opportunity, so you'll need to ensure that you're up to date with key injuries. Our projections -- which are powered by numberFire -- update throughout the day to reflect current news. You can also turn to numberFire for player news updates as well as a matchup heat map and lineup optimizer to help give you an edge.

On top of all that, here at FanDuel Research, we'll come at you each day with this NBA DFS primer, which breaks down some of the day's top plays at each position.

Let's dive into today's main slate on FanDuel.

Betting lines via the NBA odds at FanDuel Sportsbook. Projections and betting odds may change after this article is published.

NBA DFS Picks

Wednesday's main slate on FanDuel features eight games. For a full breakdown, see numberFire's matchup heat map.

Top matchups:

Other games:

Guards

Top Plays

Dejounte Murray ($10,400) -- Dejounte Murray has cooled off the last two games, but I'm bullish he's back flirting with 50 FanDuel points (FPs) in tonight's date with the Pistons. Detroit has been a bottom-five defense all season and is a top-six fantasy matchup for both PGs and SGs, according to FantasyPros. After averaging 26.7 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 9.2 assists per game last month, Murray's well worth his five-figure salary tonight.

Dalano Banton ($6,800) -- I can't ignore what Dalano Banton is doing any longer, even if the salary is a bit rich for my liking. The former second round pick has been on an absolute tear of late, exceeding 50 FPs in three of his last four games. That's coincided with an extended absence from Anfernee Simons, so Banton should again see a heavy workload in a plus matchup with Charlotte. Although the Hornets have held their own against guards, they're still just 24th in defensive rating since the All-Star break.

Others to Consider

D'Angelo Russell ($7,600) -- D'Angelo Russell would be a must-roster if either of the Lakers' stars sat, but he's worth consideration regardless given their matchup with Washington. Over the last 15 games, the Wizards are 18th in defensive rating, fourth in pace, and have given up the third most FPPG to SGs. With LA rocking the slate's highest implied total (123.5), DLo has an equally high floor and ceiling.

Tre Mann ($5,400) -- The Hornets have a lengthy injury report tonight, but Tre Mann is healthy and should see as much run as he can handle. Mann is coming off a trio of sub-20-FP outings, but he'd averaged 31.6 FPPG the six games prior. An enhanced role against Portland's faltering defense should be the antidote to snap him out of this cold spell. numberFire projections peg Mann for 31.8 FPs, making him the slate's second-best point-per-dollar value among guards (5.88 FPs per $1,000).

Wings

Top Plays

LeBron James ($10,300) -- There are plenty of capable wings at more manageable salaries than LeBron James, but he's my high-salary SF of choice tonight. Though he managed just 40.3 FPs in last night's blowout W over Toronto, facing a healthier Wizards team fresh off a win over Milwaukee gives James a bit more upside despite a similarly lopsided spread. For the season, Washington has allowed the most FPPG to opposing SFs and the second-most to PFs. James' points prop is set at 24.5 on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Brandon Miller ($6,900) -- With Miles Bridges slated to miss just his second game since debuting on November 17th, Brandon Miller figures to be the primary option against a similarly banged-up Portland defense. Although Miller managed just 17.6 FPs the last time Bridges sat, he's still posted a 28.7% usage rate with him off the floor this season, per RotoGrinders CourtIQ. numberFire projects Miller for 35.6 FPs -- the most among sub-$8,000 wings.

Others to Consider

Kyle Kuzma ($8,200) -- Kyle Kuzma returns from a two-game absence tonight to face his former team, the LA Lakers. Kuz thrived in this matchup at the end of February, posting a double-double en route to 48.0 FPs. That's been a common trend for opposing PFs of late. Over their last 15 games, the Lakers have given up the third-most FPPG to the position, and they've led the league in pace over that span.

Nickeil Alexander-Walker ($4,400) -- A lopsided spread (Timberwolves -16) and the absence of Mike Conley (rest) paves the way for Nickeil Alexander-Walker to outperform his $4.4K salary. In five previous games without Conley, NAW has averaged 33.7 minutes and 25.4 FPPG despite a 13% usage rate. Notably, all five of those came with Karl-Anthony Towns healthy, so expect a heavy dose of NAW against the lowly Raptors. A 26.3-FP numberFire projection makes Alexander-Walker the top point-per-dollar value among SFs (5.98 FPs per $1,000).

Bigs

Top Plays

Giannis Antetokounmpo ($12,000) -- Giannis Antetokounmpo exploded for a 66-FP triple-double last night and is easily the slate's top option in tonight's home bout with Memphis. He benefits from the continued absence of Damian Lillard and the soft matchup. Over the last 15 games, the Grizzlies are 21st in defensive rating, 16th in rebound rate, and 13th in pace. The Greek Freak hasn't had much of an issue with Jaren Jackson Jr., either, exceeding 50 FPs in five of six career meetings.

Deandre Ayton ($7,700) -- Coming off a 20-point, 12-rebound performance against a fearsome Orlando frontcourt, Deandre Ayton is a strong mid-range option in a much softer matchup with Charlotte. The Hornets are 29th in rebound rate and have given up the fifth-most FPPG to Cs on the year, and they'll be without Nick Richards tonight. With a pair of 60-FP outings over his last 10 games, Deandre Ayton has sneaky upside tonight. His points + rebounds prop is set at 35.5 on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Others to Consider

Anthony Davis ($11,400) -- Though Giannis may be my top option, Anthony Davis actually boasts the slate's highest numberFire projection (60.0). It's hard to argue with that. Though AD's been held under 46 FPs in three straight games, he'd gone for 60+ the three games prior and now faces a Washington defense with next-to-zero interior defense. With Marvin Bagley III out -- and Richaun Holmes questionable -- there's a chance Anthony Davis is matched up with Tristan Vukcevic. Good luck, Tristan! Wheels up, AD.

Alekseij Pokusevski ($4,200) -- This is not a bit -- Aleksej Pokusevski is by far the slate's top value, with numberFire projecting him for 32.0 FanDuel points (7.61 FPs per $1,000). A lot of that is thanks to a projected 30.3 minutes, but Poku's quietly been productive since joining the Hornets. Since signing on March 9th, Poku leads the Hornets with 0.96 FPs per minute. Given their lengthy injury report, Poku makes for an intriguing salary saver in larger tournaments.

