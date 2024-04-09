FanDuel Daily Fantasy Basketball Picks and Helper: Tuesday 4/9/24

Since NBA DFS is easier to predict than baseball or football, it would likely get plenty of votes as the best sport to play on FanDuel. Basketball players usually stick to the same minutes and produce at roughly the same rate. Sounds easy, right? Trust me -- it's not!

As a result, NBA daily fantasy is highly reliant on a player's opportunity, so you'll need to ensure that you're up to date with key injuries. Our projections -- which are powered by numberFire -- update throughout the day to reflect current news. You can also turn to numberFire for player news updates as well as a matchup heat map and lineup optimizer to help give you an edge.

On top of all that, here at FanDuel Research, we'll come at you each day with this NBA DFS primer, which breaks down some of the day's top plays at each position.

Let's dive into today's main slate on FanDuel.

NBA DFS Picks

Tuesday's main slate on FanDuel features 10 games. For a full breakdown, see numberFire's matchup heat map.

Top matchups:

Other games:

Spreads and totals via the NBA odds at FanDuel Sportsbook. Projections and betting odds may change after this article is published.

Guards

Top Plays

Luka Doncic ($12,500) -- The highest floor and ceiling on a nightly basis belongs to Luka Doncic. He's been held under 50 FanDuel points (FPs) just once since the All-Star break and exceeded 60 in 13 of the last 21 games. Charlotte is back down to 28th in defensive rating over the last 15 games, and they've allowed the fifth-most FPPG to PGs over that span, per FantasyPros. The only downside here is that Dallas is a double-digit favorite and that the Hornets are 29th in pace over that 15-game stretch. Still, Luka's 56.3-FP projection is our highest on the slate.

Tyler Herro ($7,000) -- Tyler Herro's looked sharp in two games since returning from injury, notching 32.0 and 27.5 FPs over 24 and 31 minutes. A matchup with Atlanta was already looking like a nice spot for him, but he's even more appealing with Terry Rozier (questionable) missing Tuesday's shootaround. Neither team has to win tonight, but Miami still has an outside chance at the 6 seed. That's enough to consider Herro at an injury-discounted salary.

Jordan Goodwin ($5,800) -- Stephen King would be impressed with the length of Memphis' injury report, but Jordan Goodwin and Scotty Pippen Jr. ($5,300) are active. Goodwin's averaged 32.1 FPPG over the last four games while Pippen's coming off 40.1- and 35.9-FP outings. San Antonio has given up the second-most FPPG to PGs and the most to SGs this season, so both are viable tonight. Heck, even Zavier Simpson ($3,900) projects well. They make up three of the four best values at guard, with Simpson (29 FPs; 7.44 per $1,000) the top point-per-dollar value on the slate.

Others to Consider

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander ($10,600) -- Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is back after missing six of the last seven games. Both sides have seeding to play for, and SGA isn't even on the injury report. He's averaged 61.9 FPPG in three prior matchups with Sacramento this season. Unclear how much he plays, but he would get a usage bump if Jalen Williams (questionable) sat.

Payton Pritchard ($5,500) -- Boston has had the 1 seed clinched for weeks now, and that's resulted in Payton Pritchard getting a lot of run. He's gone over 30 FPs in three straight games, notching 27, 33, and 25 minutes. He's likely to play regardless of how much Boston tries to win and should benefit from Milwaukee having allowed the third-most FPPG to PGs over the last 15 games.

Wings

Top Plays

RJ Barrett ($8,000) -- With Immanuel Quickley out for the injury-riddled Raptors, I can't help but get excited about RJ Barrett. He's averaged 39.6 FPPG and posted a 29% usage rate in two games without Quickley, so there's certainly upside against the Pacers. It helps that this game has the slate's highest total (240) by over 10 points and that both teams are top five in pace since the All-Star break. Averaging 42.2 FPPG over his last four appearances, there's a stable floor here.

Josh Hart ($7,000) -- Josh Hart's fantasy inconsistencies can be maddening, but there's no denying his upside. He went for 31 points, 9 rebounds, and 8 assists just two games back and continues to flirt with triple-doubles on a nightly basis. He was notably ejected in the first quarter of last week's matchup with Chicago, so tonight's rematch has some added intrigue. The Bulls have sunk to 26th in defensive rating since the All-Star break -- worth noting as Hart to record a triple-double is +800 on FanDuel Sportsbook.

OG Anunoby ($5,800) -- Tom Thibodeau wasted no time plugging OG Anunoby back into a featured role as the defensive stopper played 37 minutes in just his second game back from a multi-week absence. With a sub-$6,000 salary, OG is well-positioned against a fleeting Bulls defense that's given up the third-most FPPG to SFs over the last 15 games. Anunoby's 30.4-FP projection makes him our second-best point-per-dollar value at SF (5.24 FPs per $1,000).

Others to Consider

Anthony Edwards ($9,500) -- Anthony Edwards gets the Wizards tonight. Washington is 21st in defensive rating, second in pace, and has allowed the seventh-most FPPG to SFs over the last 15 games, so there's certainly upside. He boasts our highest projection among SFs (46.8), but I'm a tad considered about his playing time with Minnesota favored by 17.5 points.

Julian Champagnie ($5,400) -- Talk about ending the year on a high note. Julian Champagnie has pieced together consecutive 37-FP performances and has quietly averaged 38.3 minutes over the last four games. That's more than enough to consider him at such a low salary against a depleted Memphis perimeter.

Bigs

Top Plays

Domantas Sabonis ($10,600) -- Domantas Sabonis has to be my favorite big tonight with both teams needing to win for seeding. He just went for 61.5 FPs, has averaged 51.7 FPPG against OKC this season, and has grabbed at least 16 rebounds in three of his last four games -- notable considering his rebound prop is set at 14.5 on FanDuel Sportsbook. In spite of the Thunder's sixth-rated defense, they've surrendered the ninth-most FPPG to Cs on the year.

Luke Kornet ($4,500) -- Luke Kornet went for 34.6 FPs the last time Kristaps Porzingis sat, and he's averaged 20.4 FPPG in 18 total games sans Porzingis. With Kristaps out and Al Horford questionable, Kornet should see plenty of action against a supersized Bucks frontline. That's not been a great matchup for opposing bigs, but it's hard not to consider Kornet at this salary given the enhanced role.

Others to Consider

Victor Wembanyama ($11,900) -- The Spurs haven't shown any sign of shutting Victor Wembanyama down -- he's averaging 36 minutes and 71.5 FPPG over the last five games. Memphis has given up the seventh-most FPPG to Cs, and Wemby torched them for 31 points and 16 rebounds less than three weeks ago. Strong building block.

Trey Lyles ($5,300) -- Trey Lyles is coming off a 14-point, 10-rebound outing where he finished with his most minutes (29) and FPs (38) since returning from injury. He's played more than Harrison Barnes in three of the last four games as the Kings attempt to climb out of the play-in. Low-salary game-stack for my favorite game on the slate.

